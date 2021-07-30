Chris Lopez to Javi Marroquin: You Can Have Kailyn, Dude!

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are back together.

We mean this in the literal sense only... for now.

Over the past several days, the ex-spouses -- who shares seven-year old son Lincoln and who haven't exactly always gotten along -- have been hanging out and talking.

A lot.

Heck, Lowry even took Marroquin's side in his recent feud with former fiancee Lauren Comeau, as Kailyn blasted Javi's second baby mama for allegedly assaulting Marroquin.

“I know we’ve all been very messy the past several years but that’s not a justification to get beat or beating someone,” Lowry said on Instagram Live, WHILE SITTING ALONGSIDE JAVI.

Added Lowry, hurling quite the accusation:

"She got really upset that Javi asked for [son] Eli and as soon as he asked for Eli -- this is what I’m told, I know for a fact because I was sent pictures -- she punched him in the face several times and kicked him when he was down."

Lowry also noted last week that she would happily go on vacation with Marroquin at some point and has said Javi will soon be a guest on her podcast.

The pair aren't a romantic item once again -- but try telling that to Chris Lopez.

Kailyn's two-time baby daddy (Lopez is the father of Lowry's youngest two sons, Lux and Creed) went on Instagram himself a couple days ago and addressed the topic of a Javi and Kailyn reunion.

After several followers repeatedly asked about Lowry and Marroquin, Lopez offered up his thoughts.

Kailyn and Javi must be smushing again... right?

"Y'all said it, not me. I ain't say s**t. I don't know anything about what the hell they got going on," Lopez said, prior to going off in the third person as follows:

"What people do in their spare time ain't got nothing to do with me, alright? That's what I'm saying.

"Ya'll are spreading rumors saying 'Chris confirm', but Chris ain't confirm s**t."

Concluded Lowry's occasional lover:

"If that's what those people want to make it look like they're doing and if they want y'all to think twice, then I don't know."

During this same Instagram Live session, Lopez grew irate when a fan asked if he ever "visits Wawa" after the huge cheating scandal between Kailyn, Javi and Comea.

You may need a refresher on that one, huh?

During a 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn accused Javi of "trying to f**k her" in a Wawa parking lot.

She was furious at the time with her ex for not coming halfway to pick up their son, railing at Marroquin back then:

“You’re going to treat me like this. Oh, is that why you tried to f**k me on Tuesday?

"In the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son… just this past week."

Shortly after Lowry made this allegation public, Comeau broke up with Marroquin.

As for Lopez? He wasn't too psyched about this incident getting thrown in his face.

"F**k you. That's so disrespectful to say that to me. To say to me, 'Do you visit Wawa,'" he replied online this week.

"That's disrespectful. That's a low blow. Like come on, bro, I was joking with y'all and s**t. Y'all ain't got to do that to me."

Lowry, for her part, is not joking when it comes to Comeau.

“Lauren, this one is for you!" she added in her defense of Marroquin a few days ago.

"You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son and I know that that was true because my ex-husband would never ever ever ever lie about you beating him in front of his son.

"Your resentment does not give you the right to beat people and further more, talk s--t about me when I put myself into therapy."

Concluded Kailyn on this topic:

“I have sacrificed a lot and I’ve put a lot of s--t out there and I’ve had to face my demons and look at myself in the mirror every single day saying, ‘Wow I f--ked up here, I f--ked up there.'

“I’ve had to be in therapy for 20 months and own it.

"We’ve all done our messes.

"But I guarantee you and would be willing to put money on it that Javi would not lie about something in front of his son.”