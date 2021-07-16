Camille Grammer Mocks Erika Jayne: She's a Phony and a Liar!

Move over, a number of attorneys out there.

You aren't the only ones who think Erika Jayne is a gigantic liar.

Amid serious speculation that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star only filed for divorce last year to hide assets she helped her estranged husband, Tom, embezzle from his legal clients... Camille Grammer has now logged on to the Internet.

And she has some shade to hurl in the direction of this embattled Bravo personality.

“I wish you were there to yell ‘Shut it down!!’ every time Erika started to cry,” a fan tweeted at Grammer following a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 14.

For those who missed it, Jayne broke down in major tears on air when the topic turned to her divorce, as well as the many scandals surrounding her and Tom.

Never one to miss a chance to jump back into the spotlight, Grammer happily took this social media user's bait.

"We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming. Just saying," Camille wrote in response.

Translation:

Jayne totally poured it on in phony fashion when she supposedly broke down while shooting this installment.

And she didn't even do a decent job of it, Grammer is saying, as she tried way too hard to sell this sob story.

During the season 11 episode of this popular franchise, viewers witnessed Jayne react to being accused of stealing settlement funds, as news of the legal drama first made headlines.

She and Tom have not yet been charged with any crime.

But they have been accused in some circles of something truly heinous:

Of scamming millions of dollars out of the pockets of those victimized by a plane crash in 2018.

While filming in November 2020, Jayne filed for divorce fter more than 20 years of marriage.

One month later, the estranged spouses were named in a case against law firm Girardi & Keese regarding money that was intended for the families of victims killed in the aforementioned fatal accident.

On Wednesday evening, in front of the cameras, Jayne claimed she's totally innocent; heck, she claimed to be a victim of Tom's lying and scheming herself.

“I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out. I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained.

Jayne went on to say she tried to get the truth from Tom on many occasions -- but always got denied.

“Two years ago, when I was named in a lawsuit in Arizona, I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything.’ When I went home and I was like, ‘What is this?,’ he said, ‘Just bulls—t. Don’t worry about it.’ When I pressed further? ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’

"I know how mean and how viscous and how utterly dismissive Tom is. Tom wins. You lose. The end.

"That’s the way it’s always been,” she revealed in a confessional.

Grammer, meanwhile, isn't a cast member on any Real Housewives franchise.

But she just can't resist getting involved in storylines any chance she got.

The best case in point came last season in Beverly Hills, when Brandi Glanville grabbed all the headlines by claiming she had an affair with then-star Denise Richards.

She claimed she and Richards had sex, despite the latter being married, in April 2019..

The Bold and the Beautiful actress ended up leaving The Real Housewives after incessant arguments with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and others about what actually transpired.

Before her exit, Grammer publicly declared she was on Team Denise all the way.

“As I said before Denise is carrying this season.

"Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more [than] self promotion,” Grammer Tweeted in July 2020.