Britney Spears: Totally Topless on Instagram!

Britney Spears recently said she wasn't done talking.

She told the world a few days ago that she simply refuses to be silenced, not until she has exposed all the liars and manipulators who have caused her harm over the years.

While she does so, however, Britney has taken a quick break to expose something else:

Her naked torso.

Late Friday, the singer shared this brand new photo on social media.

As you can see above, she's wearing a pair of ripped denim shorts on the bottom -- and nothing at all on the top.

Spears simply uploaded an emoji of a potted plant to serve as the caption.

"BRITNEYYYYYYYYYYY," Tinashe wrote in the comments section, reacting to the sizzling snapshot, while JWoww commented: "🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

This fresh, risque photo comes just a short time after Britney Spears went fully nude on her official page.

We're not sure exactly what sort of statement the artist is trying to make with these pictures.

But we're guessing that a majority of followers aren't trying to figure them out.

They're just sitting back and ogling, you know?

Two weeks ago, Spears clapped back at those who criticized another topless photo of the pop superstar posing with her back and neck facing the camera.

After numerous commenters wondered why her tattoos appeared to be missing and questioned if the woman in the picture was actually Spears, Britney wrote on her Instagram:

"Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean...

"... and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters !!!!!"

This response was posted alongside a graphic that read:

"While you're talking behind my back feel free to bend down and kiss my ass."

This sort of message has been a theme for Spears of late.

As she battles her dad in court... as she tries to get a judge to lift the conservatorship under which she's been controlled since 2008... Britney has been calling out everyone who has wronged her.

Even family members.

Even her own mom and sister.

Earlier this month, for example, Britney called out Jamie Lynn Spears for singing a bunch of her songs at an awards show years ago.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" she wrote one week ago online. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!"

Without specifically naming any loved ones, Britney also clearly took them to task on July 17.

There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support …

"... there’s nothing worse than that !!!!" Spears wrote.

She concluded at the time:

How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???

How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????

Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something ….

Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.

As previously detailed, Spears has been very open in court these days when it comes to the pain she has suffered at the hands of her dad.

She has said Jamie Spears has abused her via the aforementioned conservatorship; that she has no say over any important decisions in her life; and that her father should be in jail.

"As I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears," said Britney's new lawyer a few days ago.

"Unless he resigns first."