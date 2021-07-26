Britney Spears Topless? Oops, She Did It Again!

Britney Spears, we're officially a slave 4 U.

The singer, who has been in the news often of late for the most unfortunate of reasons, is apparently trying to change the narrative around her these days.

She doesn't want folks talking about all the ways in which her seemingly evil father is controlling every aspect of her life.

Instead, to be both accurate and blunt, Britney wants us to be discussing her breasts.

We mean no disrespect. And we certainly don't mean to be rude to Spears, especially in light of her emotional state at the moment.

But Britney is the one who has now shared multiple half-nude photos over the past couple days.

First, on Saturday, the pop star posed in a set of ripped denim shorts, showing off her impressive thighs and lower legs... prior to then showing off a lot more.

As you can see below, Spears isn't wearing a top of any kind, as she's squeezing her bare boobs together (a smirk across her face) and driving pretty much every warm-blooded male absolutely crazy (they just can't sleep! Because they're in too deep!).

To be frank, we've been waiting for a snapshot like this since 1999.

Just a day later, meanwhile, upped her topless game.

As part of the same photo shoot, Spears once again uploaded a VERY revealing picture, this time exposing her (censored) nipples to her millions of views, while looking up the sky as if in a state of ecstasy.

The artist didn't include any words in her caption of either of these images.

We can only hope she shared them, however, as a sign that she's feeling pretty great about herself in the wake of a positive legal development.

Under a strict conservatorship since 2008, Britney has been testifying in court over the past month about all the pain she has endured at the hands of her father, Jamie.

Spears, at one point, said Jamie has been abusing her via this arrangement and thinks her dad has been in jail.

"He [loves] to control [and] hurt his own daughter," Britney told a judge late last month, adding: "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

Thankfully, Spears was recently awarded the right to hire her own attorney as she aims to control her own finances and career.

She now has her own legal representative -- meaning, someone she personally selected -- for the first time since the conservatorship went into place well over a decade ago.

She has some hope, at last.

As do all members of the #FreeBritney movement.

Prior to these Britney Spears nude and Britney Spears topless photos going viral, the superstar was focused on throwing some serious shade -- at her own family members.

On July 16, she called out the people in her life who are now celebrating her legal triumph - yet were not there for her while she was struggling.

It's pretty clear she was talking about her mom and sister, too, when she wrote the following...

There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support …

... there’s nothing worse than that !!!!

How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???

How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????

Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are …

... and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something...

Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny ….

... [three middle finger emojis] and have a good day !!!!!