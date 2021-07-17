Britney Spears to Her Mom: STFU! Where Were You Before?!?

Britney Spears is not naming any names.

But she is making her voice heard.

Loudly, strongly, passionately and, in no uncertain terms, very angrily.

Simply put, the singer is pissed.

On Friday, Spears shared a meme on Instagram that appeared to be directed at her family members.

"Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask," read the message.

Britney posted these words two days after finallly scoring a victory in court, as a judge ruled Britney could choose her own lawyer in her ongoing attempt to break free from the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008.

"I'm traumatized. I’m not happy," the mother of two said during an emotional testimony last month in regard to this legal arrangement. "I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."

At her latest hearing, Spears said her dad was guilty of "abuse," said she is extremely scared of him and added:

“This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life. I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad."

So we know at least that Britney wasn't referring to her dad when shared the meme above (or the message we're about to publish below).

Jamie Spears has never pretended to care about his daughter -- not back then and certainly not now.

On Thursday, however, Britney's mom, Lynne, shared a bible verse online.

From John 1:5, it reads: "The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it."

Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, meanwhile, also uploaded a cryptic message.

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible,” Britney's sibling wrote. "Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s--t once and for all. Amen.”

Britney clearly was not moved by these apparent messages of support... at least not in a positive sense.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," the embattled artist wrote last night.

"There’s nothing worse than that !!!!"

The obvious translation here?

You weren't there for me over the years, so how dare you pretend to be now that I've madee my struggle public?!?

"How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???" added Britney.

"How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE …

"Did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????"

Jamie Lynn has spoke out a few times since her sister reignited the #FreeBritney movement in June by making emotional pleas to a judge.

But she's mostly just asked folks to leave her alone, sounding far more defensive, in the eyes of critics, than actively supportive of Britney.

"Again … NO," continued Britney on Friday.

"So if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …."

It's pretty evident at this point with whom Spears has beef.

She concluded:

Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!!

PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love.

With her own attorney by her side, Britney is hoping the court eventually overturns the conservatorship that has controlled her finances for well over a decade.

At this week's hearing, Britney also called her conservatorship "f------ cruelty" and alleged that she was living with severe limitations like not being able to drink coffee, saying:

"If this is not abuse, I don't know what is."