Britney Spears Squeezes Bare Boobs, Continues to Spark Grave Concern

Baby, one more time?

Okay, no problem, Britney Spears has basically said on Instagram.

On Thursday, the artist took to her official social media page (again) and gave her followers a glimpse of herself half-nude (again.)

This time around, Britney did so via a short video that featured a close-up of her face...

... and also a few seconds of her squeezing her bare boobs.

The mother of two simply included a few lipstick emojis as a caption to this footage, leaving some fans excited and aroused.

But other fans confused and even a bit concerned.

What does it say about the state of Britney's mental health that she continues to expose private parts online?

Last week, Spears uploaded topless photos on back-to-back days.

In both snapshots, Britney is wearing ripped denim shorts and posing in a seductive manner.

And in one of them, her nipples are even uncovered, although they are censored.

Britney posted the original racy images on Instagram last Friday, with boyfriend Sam Asghari quickly commenting “I’m sooo lucky” under the photograph.

A number of fans praised the superstar for her latest provocative clip, with one writing: “Act of rebellion, act of freedom, free Britney, free your inner beast, beauty.”

That's one way to look at it for certain.

Spears has been in the spotlight of late because she's fighting to remove her seemingly evil father, Jamie, as the head of her conservatorship.

Through a number of emotional testimonials, Britney has explained to a judge how Jamie has been controlling her finances since 2008; and, really, nearly every aspect of her life.

"He [loves] to control [and] hurt his own daughter," Britney told the court late last month, adding: "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

Spears has also said her dad should be put in jail for the way he's treated her over the past 13 years.

Hence why she may be using these NSFW pictures to express a certain amount of freedom; to make it clear that only she gets to decide what happens with her body.

“LOOKING GOOD BRIT AND FEELING FREE,” added one more supporter in the wake of this new video, with another writing: “Queen of feeling confident with herself.”

The pop singer recently shared that she is feeling “bright,” “bold” and “rebellious” amid her current legal fight.

Just last week, she at last earned a victory in court, as a judge allowed Spears to hire a new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to lead her legal fight.

It didn't take long for this lawyer to file a motion that asks for Jamie to be removed as Britney's conservator.

Wrote Rosengart in the brief:

“Serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears’s potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears’s fortune, which Mr. Spears has effectively controlled since 2008."

These just-submitted papers also referred to the relationship between Britney and Jamie as "venomous" and added:

"It impairs Ms. Spears's mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career."