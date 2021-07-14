Britney Spears Poses in Racy Maid Costume, Sparks Mental Health Concerns

For the past few weeks, most of the news about Britney Spears has had to do with her legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears.

As you've likely heard by now, Britney is fighting to be released from the conservatorship controlled by Jamie, a legal arrangement that has denied the singer her basic freedoms for most of her adult life.

Britney's testimony at her latest hearing immediately went viral with fans and led to a situation in which many who were previously unfamiliar with the situation -- including prominent politicians and mainstream media outlets -- began demanding her freedom.

Unfortunately, more than two weeks later, the conservatorship remains in place.

Britney Is Serious

The next hearing is scheduled for today, but it's unlikely to result in any major changes to Britney's circumstances.

Wednesday's hearing concerns the matter of the Bessemer Trust's involvement in the conservatorship.

The financial institution is seeking to divest from Britney's conservatorship, and they'll almost certainly be granted that right in court today.

Britney Spears Is Naked

Meanwhile, another development of the past 24 hours has fans deeply concerned about Spears' welfare.

Earlier this week, Britney posed nude on Instagram, and many commenters expressed fears about the state of her mental health.

Last night she posted some racy photos of herself in a maid costume, and this time, she included a very specific message along her eye-catching pics.

Britney Spears In a Maid Costume

"Like I said… my maids may have been able to get their nails done during COVID after salons opened but f--k… at least my maid outfit was the hottest," Spears wrote.

The caption was a reference to a segment of Britney's testimony in which she revealed that one of her conservators, Jodi Montgomery, forbade her from receiving her usual salon treatments.

"It also took a year, during COVID, to get me any self-care methods. [Jodi] said there were no services available," Britney said in her deposition.

Britney Spears Flaunts Cleavage

"She’s lying, ma’am... My mom went to the spa twice in Louisiana during COVID," Britney added.

"For a year, I didn’t have nails done — no hairstyling and no massages, no acupuncture."

There was a long time in which Britney would send coded messages to her fans via her Instagram captions.

Britney Spears Hides Her Face

She would hint at the injustices she had been forced to endure without ever making any explicit allegations.

For a while, it seemed that those days were done.

But in another surprising development, the caption on Britney's latest post has been altered so that it now consists of nothing but a series of high-heeled shoe emojis.

Britney Spears Video Still

Fans were quick to notice the stealthy edit, and many of them made mention of it in the comments.

"So this post said something completely different a few seconds ago!!!!!" one user commented.

"What happened to the first post with the same pics talking about your nails?" a second asked.

Britney In Red

"So what was it you said about the maids?" a third chimed in.

A fourth person shouted the question on many followers' minds, writing:

"WHO RUNS THIS ACCOUNT?!"

Britney Spears on Her Insta

It's impossible to overstate the disappointment that many fans are feeling this week, as it appears that Britney's shocking testimony might not be enough to free her from her oppressive conservatorship.

“I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life,” Britney said during the hearing.

“I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what [my family] did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Britney Returns

To the surprise of many, Britney doesn't place the entirety of the blame on her father.

She says she would like to sue her entire family in retaliation for what they've collectively done to her.

We hope she gets that chance -- and we can't wait to hear her story.

Britney Spears Shares New Bangs, New Haircut

And in the meantime, we hope that Britney's army of diehard fans will remain vigilant in their quest to see that justice is served.

And we hope that Britney's nefarious father will begin to feel the pressure and see the error of his ways.

The wheels of justice turn slowly in America, but in Britney's case, it seems that the possibility of a happy ending is not so far-fetched.

