Britney Spears: I'm Too Nice to Call My Sister a Mean Ass!

The phenomenal Britney Spears is not done calling out those who have wronged her.

It is, she knows, the only way that she can heal and move on.

She recently took some very direct shots at her sister, Jamie Lynn.

Now, Britney is subtly taking the high road when it comes to her sister.

Britney Spears has been calling out a lot of her critics lately.

After more than a decade of being told to keep silent or things would get even worse for her, she has a lot to say.

Let's face it: a lot of people have wronged her and need to be held accountable.

Some of the people at whom she has taken aim are trolls who harass her on social media.

Britney will make a goofy dancing post on Instagram, which is very age-appropriate for a 39-year-old mom.

The comments will be flooded with the most senselessly cruel comments.

It's evidence that, no matter what people may think, the world hasn't made as much progress since 2008 as people think.

Thirteen years of this vicious conservatorship have garnered a lot of sympathy, it's true.

But ultimately, there are still thousands of people who need to leave Britney alone, as Chris Crocker so wisely preached all of those years ago.

Britney has made multiple posts in recent weeks once again asking people to be nice.

No one has to follow her if they don't want to, and clearly, the harassment gets to her.

But nothing hurts more than betrayal by the people who are supposed to love and support you.

Jamie Lynn recently took to Instagram to share a vague message with seemingly no direction.

"May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit," sounds like a generic Christian post from a generic Christian woman like Jamie Lynn.

The context of it, however, made it appear to be commentary on her sister.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you," Britney wrote late last week.

There's nothing than when those people "post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be."

"And speak righteously for support …" Britney wrote. "There’s nothing worse than that !!!!"

"How dare the people you love the most say anything at all …" Britney remarked.

She openly asked "did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???"

Britney challenged: "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE …"

"Did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO …" Britney wrote.

"So if you’re reading this and you know who you are …" she addressed.

"And you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation," Britney added.

Britney asked these unnamed individuals to "just to save face for yourself publicly !!!"

"If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach," she asked.

Britney noted that this is odd "when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …."

"And have a good day !!!!!" Britney expressed.

"PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry," she wrote.

Britney concluded: "because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love."

This struck many as a clear reference to Jamie Lynn's multiple attempts to paint herself as a Britney supporter.

She claimed to fans that, as Britney's sister, she of course has stood by her all along.

It was just ... super secret support for some reason, even though Jamie Lynn is a millionaire who can presumably speak freely.

Britney also got even more specific, bringing up Jamie Lynn very directly, referencing an incident from several years ago.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" she wrote.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!" Britney announced.

So when Jamie Lynn wrote "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit," that was the context.

In other words, it looks like she was asking her older sister to shut up and be quiet.

And Britney's response was very, very appropriate.

"May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today," Britney wrote in another caption.

That seemed like a very direct response to Jamie Lynn.

However, as we noted, Britney has softened her tone.

Either after getting second thoughts, upon advice from (actual) loved ones, for religious reasons, or possibly direct communication, she took the line down.

She removed the line from her caption (of a dancing video) without comment or explanation.

Britney doesn't have to take the high road with anyone, but she can if she wants to.