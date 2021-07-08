Britney Spears: I Don't Need an Evaluation! Doctors Have Failed Me My Whole Life!

by at .

With the resignation of Britney Spears' attorney, many fans are hopeful that she can finally hire her own attorney.

That could be a major step towards dissolving her conservatorship, which has been her hope and dream all along.

After 13 years of this, Britney doesn't want a psychiatric evaluation. She just wants it ended by the court.

And it turns out that she has a very compelling reason for that.

Britney Spears Video Still

Sam Ingham III offered his resignation just days ago, asking the court to appoint a new attorney.

The judge might select a new lawyer to represent Britney's interests ... or hold hearings to determine if Britney can hire her own.

Notably, Ingham is only one of many who have stepped away from Britney's conservatorship and career as it gains massive national attention.

Britney Spears in a Bikini on a Peacock Float

However, Ingham has not yet filed a petition to begin the process of (hopefully) ending Britney's conservatorship.

What exactly is the delay?

For years, it was because Britney was seemingly unaware that she could ask the court to at least consider ending it.

Britney Spears in a Quiet Moment

Now, there's another holdup.

According to what an inside source tells People, Britney is leery of a mental health evaluation.

These are typically required, but Britney has adamantly asked that hers end without one. Why?

Britney Spears Shares a Fitness Montage

"She doesn't have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far," the insider explains.

Britney's mental health diagnosis has never been explicitly revealed, and her records are currently sealed.

According to the source: "She feels like they have failed her."

Britney Spears in Portrait Mode

One can understand Britney's feelings on the matter, even without an understanding of the currently-under-wraps details.

First, Britney has endured this conservatorship for thirteen years, seemingly without any help from doctors or other experts.

Second, Britney has described being locked away in mental health rehab facilities, where she felt mistreated and imprisoned.

Britney Spears Is Naked

Britney has been doing phenomenally well, as a mother and as a human being.

She has successfully toured and enjoyed lucrative residencies as a performer.

So surely that should all count towards Britney's freedom, illustrating her capacity for independence ... right?

Britney Spears Dances on Stage

Unfortunately, that's not necessarily the case.

In fact, the fact that she does so well, that she is so capable of living her life, could be used against her.

That's right: under a conservatorship, being capable and competent can work to prolong your conservatorship.

Britney Spears Looks Flawless

The idea is that, to the courts, these displays of competence, self-management, and proficiency are evidence of flourishing under the conservatorship.

Unfortunately, historically, many courts have taken a "why mess with what's working?" approach.

This means that someone who has been stripped of their rights and freedoms remains under a conservatorship's thumb, sometimes indefinitely.

Britney Spears Dances in Rose Project Video

In other words: someone could have a mental heatlh crisis, be placed under a conservatorship, then wake up magically "cured."

They could then demonstrate their excellent mental health, their competence, their ability to work and manage themselves.

They could do this for weeks, for months, or for years ... and remain effectively a prisoner, stripped of many fundamental human rights.

Britney Spears Models an Off-the Shoulder White Blouse

Fans and conservatorship experts alike fear this outcome for Britney.

This has been the grim fate of many disabled people -- stripped of their rights and made prisoners in their own lives.

Britney's case isn't just about her or her rotten, awful father. It's shining a spotlight upon a systemic injustice that impacts thousands of Americans.

Show Comments
Tags:

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears Is Naked
Britney Spears on Her Insta
Britney Spears Video Still
Britney Is a Biter
Britney Is a Cat
Britney Spears Shares a Fitness Montage

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi: F--k You and F--k OFF!
Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi: F--k You and F--k OFF!
Britney Spears Testifies: FULL Conservatorship Hearing Audio and Transcript
Britney Spears Testifies: FULL Conservatorship Hearing Audio and Transcript
Jamie Lynn Spears: I've Secretly Supported Britney All Along! I'm Not Complicit!
Jamie Lynn Spears: I've Secretly Supported Britney All Along! I'm Not Complicit!