Britney Spears: I Won't Sleep Until I Expose Every Lying Piece of Human Garbage Who Did This to Me!

Fans, advocates, and mental health experts have discussed Britney Spears' trauma.

Even if this conservatorship were to evaporate tomorrow, the road to emotional recovery could be long and difficult.

Fortunately, Britney has already taken the first step -- acknowledging what has been done to her.

In a new post, Britney talks about what she needs to do in order to move on ... and those who have wronged her won't like it one bit.

On Tuesday, July 20, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share how she is feeling.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts," she recalled.

"But," Britney acknowledged, "it’s always easier said than done!!!!!"

"In that moment that’s what [I] felt was the easiest to say," Britney explained.

A lot of social media posts are like that -- you do your best to express yourself at the time.

"But," she continued, "I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on."

That is, Britney won't be able to move on "until I’ve said all I needed to say …"

After more than 13 years of living in this gilded cage, she has a lot of self-expression to do.

"And," she vowed, "I’m not even close!!!!"

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long," Britney pointed out.

"And," her post concluded, "I finally feel like I’m just getting here."

We are so, so happy for Britney as she continues to speak out against the horrific injustice against her.

In another recent post, Britney asked commenters to stop harshing her vibe, so to speak.

"As I said ... hope is all I have right now ..." she wrote to her fans and followers.

Britney reminded everyone that, for a variety of reasons, "you're lucky I post anything at all ..."

"if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!!" Britney asked her critics.

"People try to kill hope," she reflected.

Britney surmised that people do so "because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!!"

"I'm gonna go read a mother f--king fairy tale now !!!!," Britney announced.

"Psss if you don't want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ..." she added.

Britney concluded with the instruction to "go read a f--king book!!!!!"

Hey, that is good advice for anyone.

What she was referring to is the legions of trolls who try to police what she does on Instagram.

From the outside, it's easy to see the whole world coming together to support Britney.

But the reality is that there are many people who are still super weird about her.

They want her to post in specific ways, and give her grief in comments when she does her own thing.

Some particularly sinister trolls have used her goofy mom posts as "evidence" that the conservatorship is somehow needed.

Britney's eccentric, often goofy posts don't mean that her awful dad was "right all along" or anything of the sort.

She is a 39-year-old mom.

She's not going to post the same way that a 23-year-old starlet does. It would be weirder if she did.

Conservatorships, lest we forget, aren't generally for people with anxiety or bipolar disorder.

Financial and personal conservatorships vary, but according to experts, their intended use is for conservatees who desperately need them.

The system is meant for someone whose cognitive impairment prevents them from even knowing where they are, let alone that they're under a conservatorship.

But Britney is not the only person under a conservatorship who is fully aware of her predicament and wants to change it.

Disability rights advocates have been speaking out about this broken system for decades.

After all, if this can be done in broad daylight to one of the most famous women in the world, how many non-celebrities are also victims?

The uphill battle that Britney must wage in order to exercise her fundamental human rights is evidence enough that things must change.

Not just for her -- but for others.

In the mean time, yeah, we're sure that she has a lot to say. And we're listening.