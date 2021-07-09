Britney Spears Flips Off Trolls: Kiss My Ass, Haters!

This week, Britney Spears shared a gorgeous back-selfie, drawing praise and admiration from fans.

Unfortunately, she also got weird comments from doubters, nay-sayers, and trolls wanting to kick her while she's down.

Now, amidst all of the pressures of potentially ending her conservatorship, she is explaining herself.

Britney is also telling haters to kiss her where the sun don't shine.

Britney Spears Attends 2016 MTV VMAs

We don't know why anyone would choose to be mean to Britney.

Maybe Jamie would understand the haters better on a fundamental level.

But for whatever reason, people got all bent out of shape at the sight of Britney's back.

Britney Spears Is Naked

"We know this isn't you," accused a commenter who received thousands of "likes."

Another confronted Britney's fans, writing: "Yall know this ain't Britney right??"

A confident nay-sayer wrote: "Where are the tattoos?"

Britney Spears in Japan

Britney is known to a have a flower fairy tattoo on the small of her back.

Additionally, she has a neck tattoo in Hebrew that symbolizes healing.

Neither were apparent in this nonetheless gorgeous photo.

Britney Spears at Home

Britney saw a lot of the hate about her, unfortunately.

In response, she shared an image with a message for her haters.

"While you're talking behind my back feel free to bend down and kiss my ass," the text reads.

Britney Spears IG tells haters to kiss her ass

In her captions, Britney offered an explanation ... and also a healthy dose of clapback.

"Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck," Britney explained.

She did this "cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean."

Britney Spears Is Supreme

" … and yeah I like it better," Britney admitted.

She then suggested: "So while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters!!!!!!"

As you can see in the screenshot above, she also used a colorful array of emojis to help make her point clear.

Britney Spears in Malibu

Britney is currently fighting for her freedom like never before.

Last month, she took a tremendous risk by speaking out against her conservatorship.

She told the court in no uncertain terms that she would like to sue her family for doing this to her.

Britney Spears Air Blow GIF

Britney's finances have been outside of her control for thirteen years.

Her personal decisions, her medical decisions, even her movements up to someone else.

This has had a chilling effect upon what many of us consider to be basic human rights.

Britney Spears Is in the Best Shape of Her Life

Britney's conservatorship means more than having to ask to take a vacation.

She cannot go and see friends who live a short drive away.

She, a 39-year-old adult woman, cannot decide how many sodas she drinks in a day.

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Britney also cannot control if or when she might have another baby.

There is an IUD preventing her from becoming pregnant, and she is not permitted to remove it.

That is called forced sterilization, and it is a violation of her bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.

Britney Spears in a Quiet Moment

It may take months or years for the courts to free Britney from her father's grasp ... if they ever do at all.

As we are all painfully aware, conservatorships are notoriously difficult to abolish even once the process is begun.

In the mean time, it would be nice if Britney's trolls could, well, STFU.

