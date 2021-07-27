Britney Spears Files Petition, Asks Court to Replace Father as Conservator

Britney Spears has made it official.

After testifying multiple times in front of a judge about all the pain her father has caused her... and after speaking in horrifying detail about the conservatorship that has been in place since 2008...

... the singer made a major move on Monday.

She filed a petition in court to remove her father Jamie Spears as her financial conservator.

In papers submitted to the court by Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, Spears asked for Jamie to be replaced by Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant at Certified Strategies Inc.

If the request is granted, Rubin would be placed in charge of the artist's estate, which is worth $58 million.

According to his employer's website, Rubin has worked as a forensic accountant since 1993 and has testified as an expert witness in hundreds of cases.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee.

"In that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the petition reads.

"Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

Rosengart asked that Rubin receive the powers to manage Britney's business deals, make investments for her and be given power of attorney.

This has been the role mostly held by Jamie since his daughter had a nervous breakdown 13 years ago.

In June, Spears made headlines for her 30-minute speech in front of a judge -- during which she outlined all the ways in which her father has control over her life.

For example, in one of the singer's most shocking admission, she said she cannot even take out her IUD because her conservatorship states that she isn't permitted to have children.

"I'm traumatized. I’m not happy," the artist said at one hearing this summer. "I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."

On June 23, Britney said in public for the first time that wanted this conservatorship to end.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized.

"Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, okay?" Britney said at the time through tears.

During the same hearing, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen spoke on behallf of her client and said:

"[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Most folks out there find that hard to believe.

The #FreeBritney movement has spread across social media once again in recent weeks, while several players involved in the conservatorship resigned in the wake of Britney's hearing, including her longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III.

On July 14, a judge allowed the superstar to hire her own attorney, former federal prosecutor Rosengart.

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," Speals also said in a tearful testimony.

"I want to press charges against my father. I want an investigation into my dad."

At this latest hearing, Britney also called her conservatorship "f----ing cruelty" and alleged that she was living with severe limitations, including not being able to drink coffee, saying:

"If this is not abuse, I don't know what is."

Spears has also claimed that her dad was "obsessed" with her and wanted to control everything about her life.

The artist alleged she was unable to make friends... was limited to a $2,000 weekly allowance ... and was not allowed to spend her own money to make cosmetic changes to her home without her father's permission.

Rosengart now says he's on the case, however.

Said the attorney on Monday:

"Less than two weeks ago, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspend and remove James P. Spears...

"We have done so, in less than two weeks. We look forward to litigating the matter in court.

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and her fortitude.

"I want to thank her fans who've been incredibly supportive of her on social media and otherwise, throughout the country, throughout the world.

"And she deserves it and she appreciates it."

The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for September 29.

Britney Spears is expected to attend.