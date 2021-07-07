Britney Spears' Court-Appointed Attorney Resigns: Can She Hire Her Own Lawyer?

Britney Spears' courageous testimony inspired the world, even though her conservatorship remains in place.

However, more and more people and parties and faceless financial trusts are unwilling to be associated with this nightmare.

Jodi Montgomery is stepping back as Britney's co-conservator. Britney's longtime manager resigned. All out of respect for her wishes.

Now, Britney's attorney has followed their lead -- and is asking the court to replace him.

Samuel Ingham III has been Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney for many years.

Despite multiple attempts, she has not been permitted to hire her own attorney in the past.

On Tuesday, July 6, he filed a resignation request with the court.

In the filing, Ingham indicates the intention of remaining in this role until the court appoints a new counsel for Britney.

Loeb & Loeb LLP is a secondary firm that was added to Britney's team in October of 2020.

That firm is also resigning, pending the judge selecting a new court-appointed attorney.

At this point, the court has multiple options.

First, the judge can simply appoint another attorney.

However, the court also has another option that is much more in line with Britney's wishes.

The judge could hold a hearing to determine if Britney is mentally capable of hiring her own attorney.

This is not something that she has been permitted to do for the past 13 years of this injustice.

However, Britney has long hoped to be able to select her own legal representative.

During her historic courtroom testimony, Britney stated that she had recently established a rapport with Ingham.

However, even so, she retained her desire to select her own attorney.

Britney is a 39-year-old woman and has every right, morally speaking, to retain her own counsel.

During her hearing testimony, Britney also shared that she had not been made aware that she could ask to address the court.

Additionally, she had seemingly been lead to believe that she could not ask the court to end the conservatorship.

One thing that many, including her father, always pointed to was that Britney had not asked the court to end the conservatorship.

“I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that," Britney explained to the court.

"My attorney says I can’t -- it’s not good, I can’t let the public know anything they did to me," she added.

It seems that Britney was referring to Ingham warning her that she could be sued by a facility where her father forced her to receive treatment.

It's a complicated thing to see so many cutting ties with Britney's conservatorship after her testimony.

On the one hand, it is good to hear her wishes being respected for once.

Many have claimed to have been kept in the dark about Britney's true desires, and now feel complicit in the conservatorship. 

On the other hand, some fans have observed these departures as "rats fleeing a sinking ship."

With so much public and legal scrutiny upon Britney's conservatorship, no one wishes to be associated with Jamie Spears ... no matter what they knew.

It maybe that there is some mixture of both at play.

