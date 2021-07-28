Briana DeJesus to Kailyn Lowry: I'll See You in Court! With My High-Powered Lawyer!

Briana DeJesus is not backing down.

Three weeks after getting hit with a lawsuit by long-time nemesis Kailyn Lowry -- who believes DeJesus purposely has been spreading lies about her in order to defame her character -- Briana has hired a new lawyer.

And not just any lawyer, either.

DeJesus has reportedly retained the services of Marc J. Randazza of the Randazza Legal Group, someone with a history of defending people's First Amendment rights.

This past clients include The Satanic Temple, numerous NC-17-rated websites and Neo-Nazi website publisher Andrew Anglin.

“We believe that more than 75% of the defamation suits filed nationwide are unjust and a blight on a nation that is supposed to be committed to wide-open and robust debate,” Randazza's law firm’s states on its official website.

Why is this relevant for DeJesus?

Because Lowry sued DeJesus this month in response to alleged lies Briana said about the mother of four.

Back on June 9, Briana spoke to Celeb Buzz and accused Lowry of breaking into the home of Chris Lopez's mother.

Briana also said in this interview that Lowry assaulted her two-time baby daddy, referring to Lowry's arrest last fall for domestic violence and then hurling shade at her rival for pushing MTV to edit out all references to this incident on Teen Mom 2.

"At the end of the day, she shouldn't try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.

"It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members," DeJesus told the news outlet last month.

Added DeJesus at the time:

"Think about it — if I'm being upfront about something as personal (and humiliating) as an STD from an ex, why should she get away with just talking about buying a dream house and letting her son design a bathroom when real-life problems actually are occurring in her home?

"It just doesn't make any sense, and I really would like to see her showing her full, true, authentic life as I'm sure would the viewers."

DeJesus added that Lowry "physically beat" Lopez last year in response to Chris giving their oldest son a haircut without his mom's permission.

Kailyn has denied ever laying a hand on Lopez.

She is filing this lawsuit because Briana's comments regarding the matter were untrue and were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself," according to Lowry's legal team.

"Lowry did not break into and enter the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother. Nor did Ms. Lowry beat Mr. Lopez,” the documents also state.

Lowry is asking the the court to require Briana to pay her attorney fees, as well as compensate her with $30,000 for costs and damages, following a trial by jury.

Lowry will be represented in the lawsuit by The Trembley Law Firm in Florida.

“[Briana] has a history of making false public statements regarding Lowry’s family life,” the legal paperwork adds, noting that Briana once wrote on Twitter that Kailyn “gets beat the f--k up by Chris in front of her kids.”

When news of the lawsuit broke earlier this month, Briana made it clear that she planned to fight it.

And her sister said Lowry has dry p-ssy energy.

On the day news of her lawsuit went viral, meanwhile, Lowry posted a meme to Instagram that read:

“Put your money where your mouth is."

Sure looks like DeJesus is now doing this.

It's on, people.