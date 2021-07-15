Braunwyn Windham-Burke Packs on the PDA with Fernanda Rocha After Separation from Sean

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is certainly one of the most complicated recent additions to Bravo's lineup in years.

She joined RHOC, she was catapulted to the center of drama the following season, and then she was fired.

Braunwyn's marriage is over after more than two decades, marked by her recent trial separation announcement.

The 43-year-old has also packed on the PDA with her girlfriend.

Fernanda Rocha was a Friend of the Housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 6.

She is a fitness instructor (as viewers may remember).

She is also Braunwyn Windham-Burke's new girlfriend.

Neither Braunwyn nor Fernanda have an Orange anymore, but they have each other.

They made things official last month, which was in turn a couple of months after Braunwyn broke up with Kris, her first-ever girlfriend.

This week, Braunwyn and Fernanda turned things up a notch as they were spotted kissing by the ocean.

Braunwyn and Fernanda were seen making out on the sand in Laguna Beach on Tuesday, July 13.

Both of the gorgeous women were wearing two-piece bikinis as they showered each other with affection.

The two of them combined have more abs than anyone can count.

Braunwyn went public by confirming the relationship at an event last month.

At that time, she confirmed that "we have been hanging out." It was an understatement.

She was also quick to emphasize that Fernanda did not cheat on her ex with Braunwyn.

"I will say this: There have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends," Braunwyn said.

"It was after she got divorced so there's nothing salacious like that happening," she emphasized.

Braunwyn added: "We've been hanging out for awhile."

"We didn't become more than friends until recently," Braunwyn stressed.

She also gushed: "She's definitely special."

She also praised Fernanda as a "very steady, very level-headed force" in the world and in her life.

"I have a tendency to spiral into over the top emotions as anyone in a reality show should," Braunwyn characterized.

"And," she said of Fernanda, "she brings me back down to center."

Braunwyn added: "She's really brought out a softer side of me."

"I've been in the same relationship for most of my life," Braunwyn noted.

"So she's taught me about compromise and meeting someone in the middle," she added.

"I haven't really dated much because I've been with Sean since I was 18," Braunwyn explained.

"But she's just been patient and understanding," Braunwyn gushed.

"And," she raved, "we're having a great time."

Braunwyn has, as many in the LGBTQ+ community who come out later in life, a lot of catching up to do.

Braunwyn became an alcoholic in her early teens, finding that she could use alcohol to self-medicate away her troubles.

As a result, she only found sobriety when pregnant and nursing her seven children whom she shared with Sean.

It was only upon beginning her sobriety journey that Braunwyn, with a clear head for introspection, realized that she's gay.