Braunwyn Windham-Burke Ends Marriage After 26 Years (And 1 Lesbian Announcement)

The future is about to look very different for Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

On a professional basis, as we've already reported, considering the star won't be returning next season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But also on a personal basis, Burke and her husband, Sean, just confirmed.

They are going their separate ways after 26 years of marriage.

The estranged husband and wife delved iinto their plans to coparent their seven kids during an Instagram Live on Monday, July 12.

During the footage, the duo shared that Braunwyn will move to Hawaii for the summer while Sean will move into a new place, which Braunwyn’s girlfriend, Fernanda Rocha, helped him find.

Yes, it's complicated.

But it also sounds rather amicable.

“We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving,” Braunwyn said in the video. ”We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.”

The ex-Real Housewives of Orange County cast member noted that she had been “looking for a home” and kept putting offers in, only to get outbid.

Therefore, she decided to make a bigger change.

Added Sean: “We’re going to see what that’s like, living apart for a little while.”

To be clear, neither half of the couple is filing for divorce.

It seems unlikely they stay together, however, considering Burke said in January that she's a lesbian.

On stage at The Real Housewives of Orange County awhile back, she and Sean answered several questions about their unconventional marriage.

The discussion at the time even kicked off with Braunwyn revealing that she has “never been attracted to men physically” -- not even Sean.

The Bravolebirty admitted back then that it “breaks my heart” to admit as much, to hurt her husband in this kind of manner... but being with a woman “didn’t correlate with what I wanted” in her life originally.

Now, it does.

She and Sean -- who share children Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 8, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 3 -- chose to continue living together while dating other people.

Braunwyn announced in June that she had found a serious girlfriend named Fernanda.

As for what the future holds? The pair is just gonna see what transpires.

“What we would like to do is when this is over, get a house that the kids stay in and then we might go [back and forth],” Burke said.

“We haven’t decided if, after this little experiment of having a few months apart, if we are gonna come back together and live together as friends and family, or if we’re going to just keep the kids in the house and we’ll come in and out...

"We need a break. We need some space right now.”

Added Kelly Dodd's least favorite person:

“We made the decision that taking some time apart is a good choice...

"We love each other. We are family, we are friends.”

Last month, the blogger opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Sean, detailing how they manage to make things work.

“We don’t have any plans to divorce, not to say we won’t ever get divorced. There’s no reason to right now. Neither one of us is in a relationship that is going to lead to marriage.

"So for now, we don’t have any plans.

"It’s been about a year now. He hangs out with [Fernanda].”