Bob Odenkirk in Stable Condition After Heart Attack on Better Call Saul Set

Thank. Goodness.

A day after Bob Odenkirk collapsed while filming an episode of the AMC drama Better Call Saul, we have an update on the beloved actor.

And, thankfully, it's a positive one.

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning, with fans left in the dark for over 24 hours regarding exactly what had transpired and whether Odekirk would survive.

Late Wednesday, however, a rep for the star released the following statement:

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

Concluded the message:

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk's son, Nate, also backed up this statement, Tweeted a simple message of his own to fans, seemingly about his father.

"He's going to be okay," it read.

Odenkirk struck it big way back in 1998 on the sketch comedy program Mr. Show with Bob and David.

He then spent many years as a mostly comedic actor, prior to landing a role on Breaking Bad as loud, outspoken and shady attorney Saul Goodman.

He was then tabbed to anchor the (incredible!) spinoff Better Call Saul in 2015, for which Odenkirk has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

On the big screen, Odenkirk voiced a main character in The Incredibles 2... appeared in Little Women... and recently starred in his very own action movie, Nobody.

Following news of Odenkirk's on-set collapse, tributes and best wishes came pouring in from pretty much everyone who has ever met the actor.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning,” Bryan Cranston, who starred alongside Bob on Breaking Bad, wrote via Instagram.

“My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

"Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Added Aaron Paul, who also acted opposite Cranston and Odenkirk: “I love you my friend."

Sources told TMZ earlier this week that Odenkirk was unconscious during the early hours of his hospital stay there, but is now awake and lucid.

Better Call Saul started production on its final season in April; it's unclear how much filming time on the season remains.

"I know as I get closer to the end of it, I'm going to have to somehow reconcile with saying goodbye to this gift that I got from the universe," Odenkirk previously told James Corden.

"It's hard to take into account how much it brought into my life," Odenkirk added at the time, saying that playing Goodman had "changed" his life.

We send our thoughts to Bob Odenkirk and wish him a speedy andd full recovery.