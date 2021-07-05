Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: BOOM! We're Married!

They do, folks.

At long last... they really, truly do.

According to Us Weekly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated this past holiday weekend in the most romantic way possible.

They got married on the former's ranch in Oklahoma!

Astute celebrity gossip followers were expecting these nuptials to take place at some point in the very near future after we learned last week that Shelton and Stefani had applied for a marriage license.

The musical superstars started dating in November 2015, not long after they each ended their marriages to other musicians (Gavin Rossdale for Stefani; Miranda Lambert for Shelton) and got engaged five years later.

“@blakeshelton yes please!" Stefani captioned a photo of the pair kissing in October 2020.

Shelton also shared the snapshot, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

After obtaining the aforementioned marriage license with the Johnston County District Court Clerk in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29, the pair were required to tie the knot within 10 days.

As another key detail, wedding had to take place within the state.

Stefani actually fueld speculation that she and Shelton were already married in June when she was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding band.

The rumors surfaced days after she celebrated her bridal shower.

Since getting together, the artist have collaborated on a few lovestruck songs, including “Nobody But You,” “Happy Anywhere” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

They've been very open about their romance on social media, too, as you can see by the photos above.

As for the wedding ceremony on Saturday?

All we can really say about it at the moment is that Page Six sources describe the event as "intimate," while adding that Shelton built an actual chapel on his property in order to exchange vows for the third time.

In July 2015, Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert, his second wife, after four years of marriage.

Then, just weeks later, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale shocked fans by calling it quits after 13 years of marriage and three children.

Despite the obvious conclusions one could have drawn from these developments at the time, it doesn't appear as if any infidelity ever took place.

Instead, Blake and Gwen simply bonded over their similar situations while serving as judges on The Voice.

As for what comes next?

An insider has told Us Weekly that fans should soon look forward to a pregnancy announcement.

“It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited,” the source said in 2018.

“Gwen is just so in awe of the love Blake has, not only for her but for the boys … [but] he wants his own child too."

Only time, and potential unprotected intercourse, will tell if such a baby is created between the couple.

For now, we'll just focus on the present and say the following:

Congratulations to these attractive newlyweds!