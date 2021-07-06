Bill Cosby Blasts News Media: People Who Call Me a Rapist Are Worse Than Trump!

Disgraced former Jell-O spokesman Bill Cosby was released from prison last week.

To the world's horror, Phylicia Rashad openly celebrated the ill tidings before being chastised by Howard University.

Now, Cosby is speaking in her defense.

In his odd, rambling statement, he blames the "mainstream media" for various things, including ... the January 6 Insurrection. What?!

On Sunday, July Fourth, Bill Cosby released a statement.

That statement, riddled with odd and incomplete statements despite its brevity, began simply.

He rebuked Howard University for their rebuke of his former castmate.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech," Cosby began.

"(Ms. Rashad)," the statement then clarified.

Cosby continued: "which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus."

“This mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol," Cosby oddly declared.

"Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America," the statement claimed.

Cosby then specified "on this Independence Day."

"NO TECHNICALITY," Cosby then wrote in all caps.

"IT'S A VIOLATION OF ONES RIGHTS & WE THE PEOPLE STAND IN SUPPORT OF MS. PHYLICIA RASHAD," he announced.

That was all very odd of him.

Approaching this in order, Phylicia is Dean of Fine Arts at Howard University.

Those in certain professional roles need to ensure that they can be trusted by coworkers and, in her case, students.

Obviously, survivors of sexual assault know that they cannot trust someone who cheers at the release of a serial rapist.

"FINALLY!!!!" Phylicia tweeted last week after Cosby's conviction was overturned by a higher court.

"A terrible wrong is being righted," she bizarrely claimed.

Phylicia's tweeted added: "a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Obviously, the responding outcry was intense.

It was not merely that what she said was disgusting and reprehensible.

With her words, she told thousands of students that she was untrustworthy, particularly on the topic of sexual assault.

Howard University disavowed Phylicia's tweet, noting that it "lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault."

That is, of course, a colossal understatement.

Phylicia deleted the tweet, declared her support for survivors, and sent an apology letter to students and their parents.

It is unclear how Phylicia's freedom of speech was violated.

Howard University is federally chartered, but it is a private university.

As said by comedian and internet personality Justin McElroy, the Bill of Rights prevents governmental censorship, specifically.

On January 6 of this year -- just six months ago -- a violent mob, comprised largely of white nationalists, attacked America.

These violent insurgents battered down the doors of congress in an unprecedented attempt to overturn the election results.

Thankfully, the deadly attack failed. It is hope that all of the scum responsible will be held accountable.

Many in the news media did, in their futile efforts to seek a false "neutrality," contribute to that horror show.

But comparing journalists who failed to accurately represent the danger of Trump and his followers to the insurgents is simply false.

Cosby seems eager to link himself to America itself, and possibly, to link his critics to white nationalism.

This is a familiar tactic among some particularly sinister men accused of horrific abuses.

These predators sometimes claim that their accusers are part of an elaborate conspiracy to persecute them for race, sexuality, or other reasons.

This is a twisted defense for many reasons, including that it makes things that much harder for marginalized people who do experience oppression.

One can only assume that Cosby's all-caps "NO TECHNICALITY" is in reference to the nature of his release from prison.

His conviction was overturned on a legal technicality -- a decades-old immunity agreement with a prior prosecutor.

None of the facts of the case that saw him convicted for sexual assault were disproven. Our justice system has numerous systemic flaws.