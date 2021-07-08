Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Leaves Multiple Houseguests in Danger!

It's that time of year again!

Julie Chen Moonves is back to crown a new Big Brother winner, and after the terrible All-Stars, the only way was up.

The CBS reality series needed to overhaul the format, and after watching Thursday's season premiere, this could be the best season in years.

The only good thing that came from All-Stars was the live move-in, and we got to meet all sixteen houseguests throughout the 90-minute season premiere.

Julie wasted no time telling viewers it was a Big Brother Beach Club theme, complete with twists that could change the game like never before.

First up, we met Travis, Derek F, Frenchie, and Xavier. They all admitted they were determined to prove the naysayers wrong to win the grand prize on the season finale.

In true Big Brother fashion, they competed in a competition the moment they walked in the door to determine which one of them would be a team captain.

In a blatant effort to stop majority alliances steamrolling the game, the producers constructed a new format. Players would play in teams of four and assemble their own team.

The first competition allowed Frenchie to take the coveted first win, much to the chagrin of the other guys. Derek was close to winning, but somehow, he hesitated before pressing the button.

You can't take a breath in the Big Brother house, dude.

Julie then introduced us to Azah, Britini, Alyssa, and Whitney, our first four women of the season. Off the bat, Azah should be an early favorite.

She was charming, and her one-liners appear to be neverending.

As for Alyssa, she wanted viewers to know that she's more than just her looks. Every single time pretty women come on the show, they say this.

Whitney wasted no time in getting to grips with the situation at hand. The moment Julie said what the competition would be, Whitney was raring to go.

It was a clean sweep, and she became the second captain. Exciting, right?

The next group of guys consists of Kyland, Christian, Derek X, and Brent. Kyland was the most interesting of this quartet, revealing how he is an avid volunteer and has big aspirations to help teach kids about life.

On the other hand, Christian lacks a personality, but this may well be him trying to act dumb so that he doesn't get nominated early into the process.

Christian won the competition to be named team captain. Not that dumb, right?

Sarah Beth, Hannah, Claire, and Tiffany were the final four contestants. Claire was added to the cast after a contestant exited due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Claire has been a fan of the series for years, and she proved she was a force to be reckoned with when she secured her first win of the season.

The four captains then learned the name of their teams and picked three people each.

Team Jokers consists of Frenchie, Azah, Britini, and Derek F, while Team Aces consists of Whitney, Brent, Derek X, and Hannah.

Christian, Alyssa, Xavier, and Sarah Beth make up the Team Kings, and the Team Queens is Claire, Kyland, Tiffany, and Travis.

Thanks to the team format, the first competition for Head of Household found the teams making a pyramid and trying to avoid it getting knocked down.

Frenchie managed to secure the first win as captain of his team, but this being a summer of gambling on the reality series, Julie made him quite the offer.

Double or Nothing.

Frenchie was offered to complete an additional challenge to get two weeks of safety for his team, but in true Big Brother fashion, he decided against it.

As a result, Julie told him to complete the challenge anyway so that we at home knew whether he would have won.

Frenchie won the challenge. Sucks, right?

In any case, Frenchie now has the power for a week and the rest of his team is safe.

Oh, and Julie dropped another bombshell:

The prize money this time is $750,000, becoming the biggest prize in series history.

Catch new episodes of Big Brother Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS.