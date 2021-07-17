Audrey Roloff Goes Makeup-Free, Leaves Fans in a Frenzy

Audrey Roloff has not always been known as the most authentic person.

The former Little People, Big World star always tries to come across like she has the perfect marriage... and the perfect kids... and the perfect advice for those seeking to reach her allegedly higher level of understanding.

It can just be a lot to take sometimes.

Late this week, however? On her Instagram Story?

Audrey Roloff, No Makeup

Audrey Roloff finally kept it real.

The mother of two shared an unexpected photo on her official page, posting a filter and makeup-free photo of herself after what appears to have been a swim lesson for her son, Bode.

"The after class cuddles," wrote Audrey along with the snapshot.

But observers were far more focused on Roloff's fresh face than the adorable child in her arms.

Audrey Roloff Turns Serious

"I think we finally have an unfiltered picture," one Reddit user noted in response to the upload, opening up a discussion.

"I actually think she looks very pretty. It's much better than her filters and spider lashes," another said.

Said a third:

"Agreed! Natural is a much better look on her! As much as I’m not a fan of aubs, she admittedly is pretty."

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff in a Car

There were more opinions, too, all of which were pretty flattering.

"I think she looks great. I've always felt she was pretty, but it diminishes the more makeup and filters she uses. On the show, she always looked great, to me," wrote a fourth individual, while yet anotherr chimed in as follows:

"Light makeup and no filters is a good look for her."

Audrey Roloff Holds Book

We hope Audrey read through these remarks.

Because it's pretty rare for her to be the focus of such positivity.

In late June, plenty of critics even went in the opposite direction, theorizing that Roloff may have undergone plastic surgery.

Audrey has also garnered flak over the years for seemingly turning her marriage into a business, prompting the ex-reality star to issue a rare clap back earlier this year.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff in 2020

These days, however, Audrey and husband have very little to complain about... because they're expecting their third child!

"Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?" Jeremy wrote as a caption to a video of his immediate family out in a field, jumping for joy.

Audrey, meanwhile, was more direct in her confirmation:

"We’re about to be a family of 5!. Our little tie breaker is coming this November!" she wrote on July 3.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Pregnancy Reveal

Audrey is due in November.

No word yet on whether it will be a boy or a girl.

But we can't wait to meet the precious bundle of newborn joy either way!

