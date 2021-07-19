Audrey Roloff at 6 Months: Beautiful Baby Bump Alert!

And just like that...

... she's into her final trimester.

Just a few weeks after revealing to the world that she and husband Jeremy Roloff are expecting their third child, Audrey Roloff has given followers a couple brand new looks at her ever-growing belly.

And we mean this is the kindest way possible:

It's not small at all!

First, Roloff posted a number of photos over the weekend from her 30th birthday party, including the one above.

As you can clearly see, she's cradling a gorgeous baby bump while leaning against Jeremy and standing in front of a bunch of balloons.

"My dream birthday came to life. Dress up, drinks, dessert, and country line dancing the night away with friends and fam to celebrate the big 3-0," wrote Audrey as part of a long caption that accompanied the snapshot.

Back on July 3, Audrey and Jeremy shared separate Instagram posts that confirmed the former was pregnant.

"We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November," said Audrey in her message, while Jeremy chimed in as follows:

"Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?"

He doesn't have a lot of time remaining to do this convincing because Audrey also uploaded the following picture to social media a few days ago, stating for the record that she's six months along and giving us another look at the newborn growing in her womb:

Jeremy and Audrey got married in September 2014.

They are parents to a daughter named Ember, who turns four in September; and a son named Bode, who was born in January 2020.

The couple announced their departure from Little People, Big World in August of 2018 and have since started a podcast and written two books about love, marriage and relationships in general.

We don't know exactly when Audrey is due, but just about three months from now.

In honor of his wife turning 30, meanwhile, Jeremy gushed this morning:

Thank you for being an amazing and intentional mom for our kids. Thank you for loving me so well and working so hard.

Thank you for being so down to earth and genuinely you. That’s one of the first things I was drawn to in you.

You are just yourself, comfortable in your own skin, authentic, not trying to be anything or anybody different - and because of that you draw people in because there’s a freedom there - as your sister and friends said at our wedding

And he concluded:

You’re the smartest person I know, the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen, and the best thing that’s happened to me.

I hope you feel loved and cherished today - as you are.

If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s hail! To the rest of the road.