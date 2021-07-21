Audrey and Tori Roloff: Ending Feud as Tori Admits Pregnancy Struggles?

The rumored feud between Tori and Audrey Roloff has never been more palpable than it has in recent weeks.

You don't snub your sister-in-law's huge news, in such a public manner, if things are okay.

However, other things in Tori's life are not okay right now, and she expressed her pain to her fans and followers.

Now, it's Audrey's turn to signal that the apparent feud may be winding down.

Recently, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share her personal pain in a public way.

Amidst aspects of her painful miscarriage playing out on Little People, Big World, she shared that she and Zach have another struggle.

Together, they are trying -- and, thus far, failing -- to conceive another child.

Before we go into detail on Tori's pregnancy struggles and all that she had to say, let's look at the comments.

Amy Roloff, of course, commented, sending her daughter-in-law emotional support in this trying time.

But she was not the only Roloff to do so.

"You are brave," Audrey wrote to her sister-in-law.

This is a dramatic deviation from how, just a couple of weeks ago, the two seemed to ice each other out.

After Audrey and Jeremy announced another pregnancy, Tori was totally radio silent.

For Audrey to extend this apparent olive branch, things may be changing.

Maybe it was the depths of Tori's struggles. Maybe they've been patching things up behind the scenes.

Regardless, it was nice to see. Tori needs a lot of love and support right now.

"Today’s hard," Tori expressed on Instagram.

"I’m not usually a downer," she admitted, "but today’s hard."

Tori explained: "Tonight LPBW airs the beginning of our story from March."

"It’s the hardest story I’ve ever had to tell and I told it to the world," Tori acknowledged.

"Don’t get me wrong- I’m so thankful I’m able to reach so many people," she quickly emphasized.

Tori affirmed: "Even if I help one person it was worth it."

"But it’s so dang hard," Tori freely admitted.

"I also found out today it’ll be another month of waiting," she revealed, showing fans that she is not pregnant.

"Another month of praying," Tori grimly wrote. "Another month of telling friends and family, 'not yet.'"

"I really thought I would pregnant again by now," Tori admitted.

"So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast," she recalled.

Tori pointed out: "That’s not our reality."

"Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him," Tori noted.

Most of the Roloff family is known for their devout Christian beliefs.

"Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain," she added. "It means that his powers are bigger than our pain."

"I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten," Tori affirmed. "Just like Hannah."

"So that’s where I’m at," she continued. "Fully dependent on God."

"Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family," Tori emphasized.

"But," Tori noted, "also giving thanks for the small things."

"I wanted to also say thank you to every single one of you who have shared your stories with me," she expressed.

"It in a way makes things easier and harder all at the same time," Tori concluded. "To all those mamas past present and future- love you."

In this context, we have to consider that perhaps what looked like feuding was nothing personal.

When you're struggling to conceive after a miscarriage, "congratulations!" can be difficult to write under someone else's pregnancy announcement.

Whatever has been going on behind the scenes, it's nice to see one Roloff reach out and support another when she needs it.