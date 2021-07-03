Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Expecting Third Child!!!!!!

On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement of their own:

The couple will soon have a brand new birthday to celebrate.

Because they're expecting their third child!

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Pregnancy Reveal

"Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?" Jeremy wrote as a caption to a video of his immediate family out in a field, jumping for joy.

Audrey, meanwhile, was more blunt in her confirmation:

"We’re about to be a family of 5!. Our little tie breaker is coming this November!" she wrote.

The mother of two included with these words a photo of a recent sonogram.

Audrey Roloff in the Cold

In the aforementioned Instagram video, Jeremy is playing with Bode James, who was born in January 2020; and Ember Jean, who entered the universe in September 2017.

At that moment, a camera swoops in and we see Jeremy holding the sonogram in his hands.

Hooray!!!!

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Journal

Just over a month ago, Audrey announced she was stepping away from social media, prompting widespread speculation over the reason why.

Was she working on a new project?

Was she sick of dealing with haters and trolls?

Or, as now seems to be the case, was she simply choosing to relax and focus on the life growing inside of her belly?

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff and Their Book

Audrey and Jeremy left Little People, Big World in the summer of 2018 and have since started a podcast and written two books.

We doubt they'll ever go back, either.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity that the family show gave us but being able to harness that energy and do what we’re doing now gives us so much more life purpose [and] passion,” Jeremy told Us Weekly on January 13, adding:

"Going back to reality TV kind of feels like a step into history at this point.”

Roloffs on Halloween

The polarizing husband and wife frequently share photos of themselves and their two toddlers out and about in Oregon, having often hinted here and there that they were open to expanding their family even more.

And now here we are.

It's so exciting!

No word yet on whether Audrey is expecting a second boy or second girl this fall.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff in a Car

She did jump on to Instagram two days ago, however, in order to pay tribute to the man who will now be a three-time father in just a few months.

Maybe now we know why, too.

The following heartfelt message makes a lot more sense in the wake of this major news.

Wrote Audrey...

Audrey and Jeremy, 2 Kids

He makes knives, builds tables, wipes poopy butts, reads theology, takes neighbors to the ER and sits with them all day, cleans dishes, keeps plants alive, raises chickens, befriends gas attendants, researches a little bit about a lot of things, listens to wife rants and rambles, says thank you for the little things.

Keeps cars from the 1970’s running smooth, writes books, creates meaningful moments for wife and kids, plays imaginative games with dolls, fixes whatever is broken, ignites meaningful conversations, and attempts a double back flip off a rope swing at age 31 and nails it.

Just to name a few…

You continue to impress me @jeremyroloff.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff on Instagram

We send our very best wishes to Audrey for a happy and healthy pregnancy.

Congratulations you two!

We can't wait to meet your next bundle of joy!

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff in 2020

Jeremy's brother, Zach, sadly lost his third child to a miscarriage earlier this year.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," wrote Zach's wife, Tori, in March.

"I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Roloff Family Portrait

She concluded at the time:

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day.

"I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.

"So that's what I'll continue to do — thanking the Lord for what I have."

