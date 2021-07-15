Ashley Snowden Confirms: See Ya, Dimitri! I'm Single!

It's official:

Dimitri Snowden must now seek yet another sister wife.

Amid widespread recent speculation that she's up and left the allegedly abusive TLC star, Ashley Snowden shared a lengthy statement on Facebook on Wednesday that confirmed these rumors.

She did not speak out on the many accusations that have been leveled against both her and her long-time mate. however.

"My truth, because misinformation is harmful: I’m single and grateful for life," wrote Ashley to open the lengthy caption that accompanied the photo above.

Instead of dealing head-on with the horrible allegations that continue to circulate around both her and Dimitri, Ashley then tried to be all profound.

"With that said, I’d like to share some tips that may make this world a kinder place for everyone, especially people who are experiencing trauma," she wrote.

The very controversial figure continued:

Refrain from asking personal questions of people you don’t know, personally. If someone hasn’t shared personal info, chances are they don’t want to talk about it yet, or ever.

And that’s ok! You will survive, but you have no idea how hard they may be trying to survive.

If you’re genuinely concerned for someone’s well being, or feel they may be exhibiting abnormal behavior, approach them PRIVATELY or ask someone you know they are close to for help.

If you can’t approach them privately, 9x out of 10, it’s none of your business.

That may sound harsh, but it’s more harsh to harass people for info you think they owe you because YOU are curious, when it has nothing to do with you.

That sounds all well and good and deep and all -- but here's the thing:

Numerous women have come out and accused Dimitri of abuse, assault and rape.

Christeline Petersen, who marrried Dimitri last year and who was featured this past season on Seeking Sister Wife, filed for a restraining order in February.

She did so after telling the police that Snowden shoved her and pushed her and used to choke her during sex.

Following this admission, Ariadne Joseph, another women who lived for a period of time with Dimitri and Ashley, detailed the unusual nature of her relationship with this couple.

She said she was required to be naked at all times. And that Ashley insisted on watching her have intercourse with Dimitri.

And that she wasn't allowed to leave the house by herself.

And, yes, also that Dimitri assaulted her, shoving her on to a table full of guns during one argument and forcing himself upon her sexually on at least one other occasion.

Joseph never accused Ashley of any physical abuse, but made it very clear in an interview with blogger John Yates that Ashley was an accomplice.

"She is an abuser, too," Joseph said this summer of Ashley.

"She’s a manipulator. And as I’ve said, they’re never as happy as they are when they’re terrorizing someone.

"They gang up on you."

Last month, Taylor Middleton, yet another former participant in the Snowdens' effed-up romantic games, begged TLC to cancel Seeking Sister Wife.

She showed public support for both Peterson and Joseph.

Ashley, therefore, will forgive us if we roll our eyes over any suppose advice she has to offerr.

"So many people are moving through heavy things; there’s compassion in waiting to be invited into someone’s world. I know some of you have sensed shifts, or maybe you simply enjoy a good scandal," she wrote yesterday on Facebook.

"I’m deeply moved by the DMs, check-ins, words of encouragement, and shared experiences I receive daily.

"To those who miss or refuse social cues, let’s normalize pausing and allowing folx to share personal stuff if THEY choose.

"That’s kindness."

She kept barfing up even more nonsense, too...

To the “you’re a celebrity so you signed up for this” crowd: that’s an outdated excuse to harass & insult people you don’t know.

Cyber bullying is harmful. It also lets me know that you, too, may be hurting, and I have compassion for that even if it’s not reciprocal. We are all human, trying to figure life out. I’m no different.

I condemn the slander against me as malicious, and I don’t support the slandering of others, ever.

Dimitri has not yet commented on this split.

There's been talk of late that he's homeless and broke and, God, do we hope this is true!

"It’s cool if you don’t like me, that’s life," added Ashley.

"However, there’s power in redirecting energy to things you do like. Unfollowing is an undervalued tool for a peaceful life."

This is how she concluded:

Blocking or restricting accounts are dope features, too. I now get joy in allowing folx to watch me rise above.

Seriously though?

Just be kind, y’all.

My love to everyone, especially those growing through some heavy things.