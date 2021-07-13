Ariana Biermann Defends 50lb Weight Loss: STOP Saying I Have an Eating Disorder!

It's the end of an era for Bravo as Don't Be Tardy has been canceled.

But life for the Zolciak-Biermann family goes on, including for the second-eldest daughter, Ariana.

Ariana Biermann has undergone a dramatic body transformation over the past couple of years.

Her fans have worried over it and accused her of having an eating disorder.

Ariana Biermann took to her Instagram on Friday to share why these accusations do not sit well with her.

"I'm so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight," she wrote.

The 19-year-old reality star has shared many photos of her body transformation journey.

"I was 167 my sophomore year," she recalled.

Ariana added: "145ish my junior."

She explained that she "started really working out, eating healthy etc."

All of that, she shared, began in "January of 2020."

"I am now 118 over a year and a half later," Ariana noted.

"I was 125 last summer," she recalled.

"Please stop," Ariana implored her fans and followers.

She emphasized: "I do not have an eating disorder."

Disordered eating is often associated with drastic body changes, but it is not the only cause of them.

"I worked my ass off to get to where I am today," Ariana affirmed.

"I am not sick," she emphasized.

"This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone," Ariana noted.

"Stop commenting on people's bodies," Ariana wrote.

"And," she advised, "worry about yourself."

This is a complicated topic with plenty of room for nuance.

Fifty pounds are a lot to lose, especially for a teenage girl who never seemed "overweight" to begin with.

(Labels like "overweight" and "obesity" are based upon bad science at best and corporate lobbying at worst)

But it is normal for a teenage body to change over the course of a year and a half, especially with major lifestyle changes.

Ariana admitted that she wishes that she could reveal "some insane secret to get skinny overnight."

Instead, she ran three to five miles every day with a waist trainer.

Additionally, she began to regularly work out at a gym.

"I went into a caloric deficit. I did intermittent fasting. I counted my calories," Ariana listed.

"I ate healthy. I stopped snacking. I didn't drink soda anymore," she revealed.

"So it is a process. It takes time," Ariana noted. "But believe in yourself. Do it for you. You got this s--t!"

Ariana acknowledged that this journey was "not easy."

However, for her, it was the "best thing" that she could do for herself and for her body.

"Change doesn't happen overnight," Ariana dvised.

"I'm so happy with myself," Ariana gushed.

"I've never felt so beautiful," she gushed.

We are of course all very happy for Ariana and her current state of self-love.

On the one hand, Ariana is absolutely right.

Her body is not anyone else's business.

Additionally, losing weight over a year and a half is not unusual, as we said, for a teenager undergoing major lifestyle changes.

However, some of the tools that she employed -- namely, calorie-counting and a caloric deficit -- are red flags for disordered eating.

That does not mean that everyone who does either or both of these things has an eating disorder (far from it!).

Rather, it means that we will simply keep this in mind and hope that Ariana is doing well and fully loves herself.