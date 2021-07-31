Anthony Barajas, Popular TikTok Star, Dead After Movie Theater Shooting

The world of social media has lost a rising and beloved star.

Days after being critically injured in a shooting at a Southern California movie theater, TikTok star Anthony Barajas has passed, authorities have confirmed to various outlets.

He was 19 years old.

"The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning," the police department stated in a press release.

"We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends."

Late Monday night, 18-year-old college student Rylee Goodrich was found dead by movie theater employees after a shooting during a screening of The Forever Purge ... with Barajas being taken to a nearby hospital.

He was subsequently placed on life support, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, July 27, local law enforcement arrested Joseph Jimenez for his alleged involvement in fatal incident.

Joseph was charged for murder, attempted murder and robbery, according to a press release from the local police epartment at the time.

In Saturday's statement, authorities said they are "working with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against Joseph Jimenez."

Added authorites in a previous message: "Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack."

Anthony, for his part, had over one millionn TikTok subscribers.

HHe last Instagram post was shared on July 22, in which he posed with his mother.

"Better to lose count while naming your blessings than to lose your blessings to counting your troubles," he wrote as a caption to the image.

Barajas is being remembered by family in a GoFundMe page as an "amazing brother, son and friend.

Reads a section of this account, which is raising money for his medical costs and other expenses:

"Anthony was the light of so many peoples lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this."

To date, this GoFundMe campaign has raised over $70,000.

In a statement to People Magazine earlier this week, a spokesperson for Regal Cinemas wrote:

"We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff."

The Hollywood Gossip sends its condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Anthony Barajas.

May he rest in peace.