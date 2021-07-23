Anna Duggar: Still Sneaking in and Sleeping with Josh Most Nights!

Let's be very clear up front:

We don't know for certain what Anna Duggar is thinking these days, let alone what she is doing. No one can say this for certain.

The mother of six hasn't said a word in public since her husband, Josh, got arrested on child pornography charges in late April.

But this new report from reliable sources is interesting, to say the least. It sounds like Anna's loyalty truly knows no bounds.

Many of us have wondered:

How has Anna managed to stick with Josh first through a molestation scandal ... his admitted infidelity... and now THIS?

The former reality star is accused of downloading graphic videos of kids as young as 18 months old. Utterly disturbing.

Yet Anna, soon to be a mother of seven, has not condemned his actions; nor, of course, has she filed for divorce.

"Divorce is never going to be a first option [for Anna]," a supposed friend told Fox News earlier this month.

"It's going to be a last, last resort."

Based on new information, however, it sounds as if Anna will arrive at that resort at a quarter past never.

Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball, someone often locked in on various celebrity gossip happenings, dropped a bombshell last night:

Anna spends most nights with her husband at the home of the Rebers, the couple who have taken him in.

The Rebers are third-party custodians who were appointed by a judge to serve as Josh's temporary guardians.

Josh, as you likely know by now, is not allowed to be near his own children without a fellow adult around.

A judge decreed back on May 6 when he agreed to release him on bond, prior to his trial (now set for November).

“We want to help the family and minister to them," Maria said at the time, confessing that she was abiding by her partner and adding:

"My husband has made the decision and I'm here to support that decision."

Since that decision was made, it's come out that Anna's brother is engaged to the Rebers' daughter, a bizarre and seemingly creepy romantic arrangement.

Was some sort of deal struck between Jim Bob Duggar and Lacount Reber?

Did the former vow to marry off the latter's daughter if Reber agreed to put a roof over Josh's head until his November trial?

Or did Anna set up her brother David with Hannah Reber as a means of getting her husband sprung?

For their part, the couple insists they "found each other," but It's all just too weird for most of us to even contemplate.

As for Anna herself?

She has reportedly been living inside of a windowless warehouse on her in-laws' property for many months now.

She's also pregnant and is the mother of six young kids: Maryella Hope, 5 months, Mason Garrett, 3½, Meredith Grace, 5½, Marcus Anthony, 7½, Michael James, 9½, and Mackynzie Renée, 11.

Is she leaving them at home each night to go sleep with Josh?

Is she taking them with her to the Rebers' residence?

So many questions. And we can't answer either of these particular ones at the moment.

To be clear, neither move would be a violation of the aforementioned judge's ruling.

Josh is simply banned from being alone with any minors, including his own.

If Anna really is staying with her husband many times per week, she's not doing anything "wrong."

She's just sending a clear message:

It would be the strongest signal yet that she's sadly living in a world of dangerous make-believe.

A few weeks ago, multiple insiders claimed that Anna believes Josh is innocent of these charges and that she's been blaming various members of the Duggar family for these circumstances.

A source told The Sun in late June:

"Anna is really struggling with Josh's arrest, and she's still at war with his parents Jim Bob and Michelle."

"She still lives in the warehouse on Duggar land but isn't particularly welcome at the main house at the moment."

Continued this report at the time:

"She has been pointing the finger at everyone else for what has happened to Josh, she's falling out with family members and isolating herself."

It's just so tragic all around. For so many reasons.

As for her opinions of Josh's guardians, well ...

"Anna is not happy with the Rebers because Maria said she was uncomfortable being alone with Josh, and she is adamant he's innocent and is not a danger," The Sun also wrote in early July.

The outlet then perhaps teased a confirmation of what we just heard about where Anna spends her evenings:

"[Anna] frequently goes to see Josh at their house, and takes the kids, but she doesn’t converse with the Rebers much at all."

Doesn't sound awkward at all ...

As for whether the two are intimate at all, and how they pull that off in a house full of people, no one can say for sure.

But her loyalty to this man is unquestioned.

If convicted of all charges stemming from the heinous accusations against him, Duggar could face 40 years in jail.

Josh pleading guilty is also a possibility, although he would likely still do a lot of prison time even in that scenario.

Stay tuned.