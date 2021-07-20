Anna Duggar: I Would ONLY Divorce Josh as a Very Last Resort!

To say that Anna Duggar is not having a Hot Girl Summer is a bit of an understatement.

She is pregnant with her seventh child, living in a warehouse, and her disgusting husband is on home confinement.

Throughout it all, she has shown no more interest in divorcing Josh now than she did in 2015.

That doesn't mean that it's as impossible as many fans fear. There's one condition where it could happen.

An inside source close to the Duggar family has opened up to Fox News about where things stand with Anna Duggar.

According to this insider, Anna is a "strong" wife.

She is relying heavily upon her faith during this truly miserable chapter in her life.

According to the source, divorce was "never going to be the first option" for Anna.

For most families, there are certain lines that, once crossed, can only end in divorce -- at best.

But for Anna, she would put it off at all costs for her own, complicated reasons.

Instead, for Anna, divorce would only be a "last, last resort."

This is the most hopeful -- in terms of a divorce being possible -- that things have looked.

Past reports from those close to Anna haven't described it as a last resort, but as totally out of question.

Anna has been steadfastly supporting Josh because this is "the kind of wife she is."

According to the insider, this is "the kind of person she is and the kind of family that they are."

The Duggar family are infamously IBLP cult members, but they are also Independent Baptists -- and do not believe in divorce.

"She and his family are going to stick by him no matter what," the source warned ominously

"They obviously won't agree with some things he's done in the past," the insider admitted.

"And," the source added, they "don't know what's happening with what's going on right now."

"But they're always going to love him and stand by him and want the best for him," the insider grimly confirmed.

"And," the source added, they "want him to do things right."

The insider added: "They're never going to be different than that."

Anna has now weathered three major, extremely public scandals during her marriage to the disgraced beast.

According to this inside source, this has more to do with her religious devotion than her fringe upbringing.

"It's not just how she was raised," the insider clarified.

"It's what she was taught in her relationship with God," the source explained.

The insider praised: "She's an amazing young woman, wife, and mom."

The source then confessed that, on a personal note: "I just wish it would all be over."

This fits very tidily with previous reports about the Duggar family and Anna.

Namely, that she continues to stand by him, and has even brought her children for visits with him.

She has also been reportedly at odds with Josh's extended family due to blame over Josh's current charges, with Anna seemingly in denial about her husband.