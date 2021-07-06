Anna Duggar Rips In-Laws, Blames Family For Josh's Arrest as Feud Escalates

Anna Duggar remains in denial.

Say what you want - positive, negative or neutral - about the expecting mother of six, but this much appears to be objective fact.

The 33-year old has not said anything in public since her creepy husband got arrested in late April on two charges of child pornography possession, but she's farther away than ever from reality.

We previously quoted an insider who said Anna believes Josh is innocent.

And, hey... according to the U.S. legal system, Josh Duggar is innocent.

Until proven guilty.

Those who are remotely familiar with the history of Jim Bob and Michelle's oldest child, however, likely aren't surprised that he may have downloaded sexually explicit material of minors.

This was probably to be expected from someone who has already confessed to:

Molesting his own sisters as a teenager.

Cheating on his wife with women he met on the Internet.

An online porn addiction.

Anna, though, can't seem to wrap her mind around the alleged behavior of her definitely awful partner.

"Anna is really struggling with Josh's arrest, and she's still at war with his parents Jim Bob and Michelle," a source told The Sun late last week, adding:

"She still lives in the warehouse on Duggar land but isn't particularly welcome at the main house at the moment."

We previously reported on the astonishing claim that Anna blames Joe Biden (yes, that Joe Biden) for Josh's arrest, believing federal agents took her husband into custody as some kind of grand conspiracy.

We really wish we were making that up.

Now, however, this same new article explains how Anna thinks her very own family members are to blame for this legal development.

"She has been pointing the finger at everyone else for what has happened to Josh, she's falling out with family members and isolating herself," continues The Sun.

To be clear, we can't imagine what Anna is going through these days.

She's pregnant with the seventh child of a man who allegedly ogled a video of a one-year old getting raped. This is as gross as it can possibly can.

That acknowledged, Anna appears to be simply flailing at the moment.

She even has reported issues with third party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, the friends of Jim Bob and Michelle who have taken in their son because he isn't allowed to be near any minors on his own right now.

"Anna is not happy with the Rebers because Maria said she was uncomfortable being alone with Josh, and she is adamant he's innocent and is not a danger," The Sun source says.

"[Anna] frequently goes to see Josh at their house and takes the kids, but she doesn’t converse with the Rebers much at all.

Meanwhile, Anna's brother is courting the Rebers' daughter. Seriously.

Overall?

"This is an extremely difficult time for Anna and she is praying Josh gets off.

"Although she believes him, she is worried about the outcome of the case and their family's future."

For good reason, we have to say.

Josh and his legal team recently for his trial postponed from July to November.

In the wake of his arrest, TLC came out last Tuesday and canceled Counting On, the spinoff to its earlier series, 19 Kids and Counting - which the network also canceled back in the day due to Josh Duggar's heinous actions.

Anna apparently earned small payments due to her occasional appearances on this spinoff, placing her in "financial difficulty" after it got the axe, according to this publication.

That difficulty could get a lot worse yet.

If convicted, Josh Duggar could receive 20 years in prison with fines up to $250,000 for each count.

He is accused of having a one two-minute video on his computer of two underage females and a male who performed sexual acts on the children.

Along with other photos and pieces of illegal footage. Just sickening.

The former reality star has until October 18, 2021 to change his not guilty plea, if so desired; and until October 20, 2021 to submit a signed plea deal.

A change of plea hearing, if needed, is set for October 22. Should he not do so, a trial would begin shortly thereafter.

This, of course, is far from the last time we'll write about the plight of Josh Duggar and/or the reaction of his wife.

She's due to give birth before the year is over.

Should she have gotten out of this marriage long before getting pregnant once again?

Yes.

But for a number of reasons that we sadly understand, Anna has been unable to do so.