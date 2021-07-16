Anna Duggar: God Doesn't Want Me to Divorce Josh!

What will it take?

This has become maybe the most common question posed by celebrity gossip fans and followers.

What will it take for Anna Duggar to take a deep breath, speak to an attorney and take the step that most observers simply cannot believe she has not yet taken:

File to divorce her creepy husband.

She stood by his side after Josh confessed in 2015 to molesting his own sisters as a teenager.

She stood by his side after Josh admitted that same year to cheating on his wife with random women he met on the Internet.

And now, of course, she hasn't gone anywhere in the wake of Josh getting arrested on two counts of child pornography possession.

The father of six, who is expecting yet another child later this year, is accused of downloading sexually explicit material of minors... some as young as 18 months old.

Anna has not said anything in public about the situation, but her silence speaks volumes.

As does her inaction.

According to various sources, Anna is in denial, believing that Josh is innocent of these new charges and lashing out as her in-laws.

Is Anna stickiing with by her gross husband because she truly does think he's been set up?

Because she's been brainwashed by his cult-leader-like parents? Because she has nowhere else to go and is afraid of be on her own with half a dozen little kids to care for?

We can't say for certain.

However, a family friend spoke to Fox News this week and tried to give readers some insight into Anna's mindset.

"Divorce is never going to be a first option [for Anna]," this person told this outlet. "It's going to be a last, last resort."

This is an interesting analysis for two reasons.

ONE: Considering everything we outlined above; considering alll Josh has already confessed to and been accused of; how are we not in last resort territory already?!?

TWO: This implies that divorce is still an option for Anna.

Her sisters have ended their marriages already, so perhaps there's still a chance the pregnant former reality star takes such a legal step.

But it's a slim chance, at best.

Really, it all comes back to faith and God and religion and everything that has been hammered into Anna for decades.

The family insider added of Anna's willingness to stay married to Josh, despite countless reasons not to:

"That is the kind of wife she is and the kind of person she is and the kind of family that they are."

"She and his family are going to stick by him no matter what."

"They obviously won't agree with some things he's done in the past and don't know what's happening with what's going on right now," the source acknowledged.

"But they're always going to love him and stand by him and want the best for him, and want him to do things right.

"They're never going to be different than that."

All of this isn't to say that Anna is prepared to welcome her husband back with open arms.

"With everything going on there's a lot of healing that needs to be done, with him, with Anna, with their family," the source says, referencing the infidelity scandal and molestation scandal.

"In the past, that was really and truly a family thing that was only put where it was because of who they were, because of Jim Bob and Michelle wanting to do things the right way."

Just like Josh, Anna grew up in a conservative and religious household -- with several siblings.

To be clear, though, the family know-it-all notes Anna's choice not to divorce Josh up to this point lies not with her upbringing, but due to her "relationship with God," alleging:

"It's not just how she was raised. It's what she was taught in her relationship with God."

"She's an amazing young woman, wife, and mom. I just wish it would all be over."

Concludes the anonymous mole:

"I hate what's going on, but again all I can do is pray and hope for the best in that."

Last month, Josh was granted a stay in his impending trial on child pornography charges, as the matter was officially been rescheduled by a judge.

The trial was moved from its previously scheduled date of July 6, 2021 to November 30, 2021.