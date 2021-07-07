Anna Duggar: BANNED from Jim Bob's House Amidst Bitter Feud!

As has been widely reported for months, Anna Duggar is furious with her in-laws.

Despite being in a dire situation that could make her even more reliant upon Jim Bob, there's a feud at play.

Anna is said to be isolating herself from Josh's parents -- but not from Josh himself.

Meanwhile ... she's not exactly welcome to visit Jim Bob's house.

In addition to numerous other reports, The Sun confirms that Anna Duggar is still totally in denial.

She obviously has a lot on her plate in addition to Josh's upcoming trial.

Anna is a pregnant mother of six, and whatever money she might have gotten from Jim Bob for her Counting On appearances ended with the show.

This isn't just about believing that Josh is "innocent" of the disgusting charges brought against him.

In the legal system, Josh is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If Anna simply believed that Josh wouldn't download photos and video of extremely young girls being sexually abused, that would be one thing.

But Anna is taking her apparent denial to new heights.

For one thing, she reportedly believes that Josh is being persecuted and perhaps framed.

She also seems to be blaming everyone except for Josh for his current circumstances.

According to reports about Anna, Anna has been defending Josh to anyone who will listen -- and to many who won't.

She has been cutting ties with Jim Bob and Michelle.

Normally, that would be commendible for anyone, but under the circumstances, it's not a great sign.

Anna is said to be "isolating" herself from the entire Duggar clan.

Walling off family and friends means that she doesn't have to deal with their doubts or opinions.

And that distance may go in both directions, given how she has been treating Josh's siblings.

Anna's relationship with her in-laws has been likened to being at war by recent reports.

That's a little odd, because she is still living in that shady warehouse on Duggar land.

However, she doesn't seem to have a lot of other options ... even if it's just visiting.

Anna "isn't particularly welcome at the main house at the moment," per an inside source.

She seems to have burned bridges with basically everyone in the family.

Anna's extreme reactions to any suggestions that Josh may have done something wrong are costing her a lot of important relationships.

Anna is, however, still visiting Josh often.

She also takes the children on these trips to visit him.

Anna's six children are the only minors with whom Josh is permitted contact, and even that must be supervised.

From a certain point of view, Anna's reactions are understandable.

She was raised in a cult, she is pregnant, she has six kids, and it feels like her life is falling apart.

Of course she just wishes that it would all magically go away and turn out to be a lie. Anyone suggesting otherwise feels like a threat to her future.

But at the same time ... while Josh's guilt has not been proven, it does sound consistent with his past actions.

We don't just mean that he cheated on her with random women he met on a website for cheating spouses.

When Josh was a teenager, he molested five young girls, four of whom were his own sisters.

Anna's denial is not doing her children any favors. It's not helping her, either.

But then, for her entire life, she has been groomed to serve her husband's needs instead of having her own.

In her mind, she's doing the right thing, and God is backing her up. No evidence or common sense could outweigh that.