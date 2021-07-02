Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd: Are They Actually Datng?

Based on new reports, along with a brand new and unexpected sighting, The Weeknd is quite numb at the moment.

The singer is simply unable to feel his face.

For what surprising reason?

Because he just spent time with Angelina Jolie -- and the two are pretty darn smitten with each other!

The 46-year old actress and 31-year old singer were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi separately after allegedly spending “several hours” inside the Italian restaurant on Wednesday, June 30, according to The Sun.

This same publication believes the stars departed on their own in order to "avoid suspicion."

If this truly was their goal, however, Jolie and The Weeknd failed miserably.

Because the Internet is now buzzing with suspicion and speculation!

As you might expect, neither Jolie nor The Weeknd has commented on this romantic rumor.

But astute observers have noted that the Canadian-born singer's parents hail from Ethiopia... while Jolie adopted her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Marley from the same east African country.

Moreover, The Weeknd recently shared that he will be donating $1 million to Ethiopia while the country faces tension in its Tigray Region.

They may have dined together in a somewhat professional capacity, to discuss different ways they could help this nation -- or they may be bonding (in a personal, potentially naked sense) over this common interest.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," The Weeknd wrote on Instagram in April.

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well."

Rather amazing of the artist, isn't it?

Jolie, of course, has also become known over the years for her humanitarian efforts around the globe.

She's even better known, within celebrity gossip circles for her long-term relationship and subsequent divorce from Brad Pitt.

She's now been involved in a nearly five-year-long custody dispute with Pitt, unfortunately, over their kids.

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad on September19, 2016 and share six sons and daughters:

Maddox Chivan, 19, Pax Thien, 17, Zahara, Shiloh, 15, Knox Léon, 12 and Vivienne 12.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, also has a few famous ex-lovers.

He was in a relationship with model Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2016, and then again 2018 to 2019.

In between dating Bella, The Weeknd also dated Selena Gomez in 2017, who was in her own on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber around that same time.

It's also worth noting that The Weeknd name-dropped Jolie in his track "Party Monster" back in 2016.

Remember that first verse?

Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump and grind/Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line/Angelina, lips like Angelina / Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena.

"He's had a crush on her for years," an insider has told The Sun, prior to asking an obvious question: Who hasn't?"