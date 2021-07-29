Angela Deem: Look, I'm Friends With Other 90 Day Fiance Stars! Don't Fire Me!

90 Day Fiance fans and viewers have had enough of Angela Deem's bad behavior, both on and off screen.

The fan petitions to have her fired from the show have been enough to make Angela melt down with fury.

Now, it appears that Angela is trying a new approach to win over some critics and secure her place on the franchise.

For the first time ever, she's rubbing elbows with other stars instead of feuding with them.

Sometimes, it seems like Angela Deem hopes that if she smiles enough on Instagram, people will forget who she really is.

We don't fault her for celebrating her new body after multiple cosmetic procedures and months of weight loss.

But it looks like Angela thinks that 90 Day Fiance fans are fools. Are we?

Angela recently shared a photo of herself with "real queen" Debbie Johnson.

We will say that a lot of people were unfair to Debbie over the years, so it's nice to see her get some public praise.

But ... is Angela the one who should be dishing out praise?

That meetup, presumably in Vegas (where Angela enjoyed a birthday dinner this week) is just part of it.

Earlier in July, we all saw Angela in the orbit of multiple 90 Day Fiance faces.

One was legendary blogger John Yates. The other was Tiffany Franco, Angela's castmate.

John is a reliable source of cast and production leaks, but does seem to have a forgiving nature that we do not share.

(He has friendly interactions with Geoffrey Paschel)

We also don't know why Tiffany, by all accounts a good person and an excellent mom, would voluntarily spend time with Angela.

We of course don't believe in guilt by association.

Angela is verbally abusive, emotionally abusive, and so disrespectful of other people that at times we wonder if she fully understands that they're people, too.

That is not how we or anyone would describe Tiffany or John or Debbie.

Fans and bloggers have been puzzling over this.

This represents a huge change for Angela.

In the past, she has publicly feuded with fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members -- not gone out of her way to be buddies with them.

We of course cannot begin to explain why Angela does any of the things that she does.

We're not psychiatrists, and can only speculate as to her thought process.

And frankly, not everything is a diagnosis. Some people are just fundamentally bad people, full stop.

Angela's verbal and emotional abuse of Michael Ilesanmi is relentless.

He walks on eggshells when he speaks to her, especially if they disagree on anything.

The yelling that she does ... well, in a more civilized world, it would be illegal. As it is, it's hard to watch.

Angela's treatment of Michael might resemble the behavior of a feral animal, making noise because it's angry.

But in this case, there's a method to Angela's madness.

She wants to keep Michael submissive.

If she keeps him on his toes, nervous that anything could set her off, he'll try harder to please her.

It's a very common abuse tactic.

And yes, unless a great deal of what we've seen on screen is completely manufactured, which is not to our knowledge how the show works, Angela is a bad person.

Not all of Angela's bad behavior is something that upset viewers can simply fast-forward through, however.

Partying with her convicted child-molester daughter on the Fourth of July was bad in multiple ways.

First, because Angela's grandchildren appeared to be there as well.

Second, to put it bluntly, what's the ideal number of known sexual predators who should attend any party?

That answer is zero. Sexual predation ruins lives.

It's not a problematic tweet; it's monstrous behavior.

Is smiling and faking being nice for a few photo ops enough to win over some critics? Hopefully not.

But given how many buy into Angela's twisted abomination of a "strong woman" narrative, maybe she doesn't need to.

There are enough Angela fans (not to mention xenophobic racists who think that Michael "deserves" this) that Angela might never be held accountable.