Andrew Spencer Clearly Wants to Be The Bachelor. Should He Get the Gig?

This past Monday night on The Bachelorette, one door closed for Andrew Spencer.

Based on what he did before leaving the series, however, and based on what he has said since, the following is pretty clear at this point:

He's really hoping another door will soon open.

Despite making a positive impression on Katie Thurston throughout her run as The Bachelorette this summer, Andrew was sent packing during the show's latest rose ceremony.

He didn't immediately pack up, however.

Andrew actually returned the day after his elimination and handed Thurston a note.

"If you change your mind … I'll be waiting," it read.

In response, Katie burst into tears and quickly ran after Spencer.

She jumped into his arms and asked whether he would be interested in continuing on in the competition.

But then Andrew stunned this aspiring wife when he turned down the offer!

"I wanted to say yes. I'd love nothing more than to be with her," Andrew S. explaineed in a confessional.

He added:

"She f-----g sprinted down the stairs, and I said no.

"But I want my future wife to choose me and, you know, I wasn't chosen. So I had to say no.

"I don't want to go through this with her again. I don't want to be standing at a rose ceremony, waiting for her to not choose me."

This was obviously a completely contrived stunt.

You can't just stick around the set after getting sent home -- unless you've already been in negotiations with producers to come across as extra lovable and sympathetic because you're a candidate to be the next Bachelor.

Considering all Andrew wrote on Instagram after the episode, it's impossible to believe he doesn't want the job.

"Thankful to be able to put smiles on faces and share a variety of different feels to you all," he opened a lengthy message.

"I’ve never claimed to be a perfect man nor do i expect to win everyone’s approval. I only seek to touch the hearts of few with my life experiences and joyful love.

"What you saw is 1000% ME. Maybe minus some of the tears.. they put something in the water there in NM.

"I hope i represented my momma along with family and friends well and hope i continued to improve the way black men on this show are viewed."

He concluded with gracious words for Thurston:

Katie thank you for reassuring my belief in love. Your strength as a woman set the tone for 30 men to be open and vulnerable something not easily done for men.

And for that it brought the guys in the house closer and some to being really good friends of mine.

You and I shared many real conversations coupled with real romance that sparked discussions in living rooms and left some smitten over our connection.

So lastly (British voice) Hello love, i am truly thankful for you allowing me to experience your type of love.

Saying he's just trying to be authentic? Joking about his sensitive side? Being so openly thankful for his shot at love and gushing over Katie?

Yeah.

Someone is auditioning to be the next Bachelor.

And someone has the support of the person who just gave him the heave-ho.

As a comment on Andrew's heartfelt post, Katie showed support by writing simply "#AndrewForBachelor."

Her response has thus received over 2,400 Likes.

Might we be just a few weeks away from the announcement that Andrew Spencer will be looking for televised love in 2022?