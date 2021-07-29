Amy Roloff Models Wedding Dress, Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

A huge event in the life of a Little People, Big World star is about to take place.

In late August, Amy Roloff will marry Chris Marek.

It will be the second wedding for this mother of four, who was with ex-husband Matt for over 26 years -- the two now work together and still get along pretty darn well.

But we're not here to talk about Amy and Matt's relationship right now, of course.

We're here, instead, to excited about Amy and Marek's future.

As you can tell by the photos above and below, TLC producers are rather excited, too, as these snapshots were taken from a preview for an upcoming Little People, Big World episode.

"I don't want one that doesn't have a strap, I need a strap," the veteran reality star will explain on next Tuesday's new installment as she goes through a wedding dress rack.

Amy eventually emerges in a gorgeous A-line gown with a heart-shaped neckline bodice and a beautiful lace overlay.

She looks amazing, doesn't she?

Amy and Chris will exchange vows Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon on August 28th.

The location was a matter of debate for awhile between the spouses-that-be, as Marek was down from the beginning to get married on the family farm... while Amy was understandably hesitant.

Sort of weird to marry a new man on property owned by your ex-husband, you know?

Roloff has since agreed to get married at the farm, however.

During last week's Little People, Big World episode, Amy and Chris had an argument over how many people to invite to the ceremony and what to give their guests as parting gifts.

“This process shakes me up a little bit," Amy told the cameras in a confessional.

“As a wedding favor type of gift, I thought it would be really cool to give the guests a hand-painted rock," she continued.

Marek didn't totally agree, however, and even some viewers went ahead and labeled Amy a bridezilla.

Explained Roloff on air:

“I chose the rock thing because it seemed like almost every hike or every adventure or place that we went to, I always found a rock.

"I don’t know, a rock just seemed like a good thing and hopefully our relationship is gonna be rock solid.”

Ha! We love it.

We don't love the criticism Amy has been garnering in response to her strong stance on the present, however.

"Amy is still being very controlling when it comes to the wedding planning!!" one fan ranted.

Another agreed, stating online: "Ugh, Amy wants EVERY thing her way!! Chris’ ideas aren’t even considered."

SIGH.

Come on now, people.

We all know how wedding work, don't we? This isn't an Amy Roloff thing.

In general, a wedding is all about the bride. All the groom must do is show up on time -- and try to make sure his tuxedo is on straight.