Amy Roloff Goes All Bridezilla on Fiance, Gets Torn Apart by Judgmental Trolls

She may star on Little People, Big World.

But Amy Roloff is facing an enormous amount of criticism at the moment.

In the wake of a brand new episode of this TLC reality show, many viewers have been cringing over Amy's behavior.

They're specifically aghast over the way she's been treating fiance Chris Marek, seemingly taking over every single aspect of the couple's wedding planning and acting like a total B in the process.

A total Bridezilla, we mean.

First, some background on what we witnessed Tuesday night:

Chris and Amy sat down at one point on the episode to delve into the invites for their August nuptials, something that can often be a source of stress for an engaged twosome.

“This process shakes me up a little bit," Amy admitted.

She then made it clear that she only wanted to give away one gift to attendees, outlining the reason why as follows:

“As a wedding favor type of gift, I thought it would be really cool to give the guests a hand painted rock.

"I chose the rock thing because it seemed like almost every hike or every adventure or place that we went to, I always found a rock.

"So, I don’t know, [a] rock just seemed like a good thing and hopefully our relationship is gonna be rock solid."

Okay then, right? Easy enough to check this off the list and move on?

Nope.

After Marek mentioned a need to figure out a second giveaway, Amy emphasized:

"This will be the wedding favor. We don’t need any more wedding favors. One wedding favor. It’s gonna be the rock."

Anyone who has ever planned a wedding is well aware that -- real talk time, okay? -- it sucks.

It just flat-out sucks.

Far too much focus is paid to items that seem important (gifts, flowers, decor, etc.), yet don't truly matter in the end.

Provide good food, ample free drinks, quality music and you're guests will have a blast.

Be truly present in the every moment and you'll remember the occasion forever -- because of love, not because of whatever you placed in the goodie bags.

In this way, therefore, Amy and Chris are just like every other soon-to-be-newlyweds out there.

It's just that their bickering is captured by TLC cameras and put on the air every Tuesday.

As a result, total strangers can watch Chris and Amy interact... and then cast major judgment on at least one half of the couple.

"Amy is still being very controlling when it comes to the wedding planning!" wrote one social media user at the episode aired, while another added:

"Ugh, Amy wants EVERY thing her way!! Chris’ ideas aren’t even considered."

A third chimed in with this:

"Amy was a bit selfish there with only her painted rock as a wedding favor. Didn’t even hear his favor idea. Whatever is was, it has to be better than a painted rock..."

Is some of this criticism warranted? Who knows. Maybe.

But we're pretty sure about a gazillion men out there can relate to what Chris may have been feeling during this wedding planning decision-making discussion.

The big day is almost always about the bride.

The groom just has to show up, preferably with his tuxedo shirt tucked in.

Whether to give out painted rocks or not isn't the only topic that's been up for debate between Chris and Amy of late.

It took some convincing, for example, but Roloff finally decided just a few weeks ago to get married on her family farm.

As for whether Matt Roloff, her husband for over 25 years and the father of her four kids, will be invited to the wedding?

"No. No, just too much history, and I wouldn’t want my ex at the wedding with his longtime girlfriend," Amy said during an Instagram Live session on July 8.