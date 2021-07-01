Amy Duggar: I'm Gonna Expose ALL My Evil Family Members!

Amy Duggar has never been one to hold back her opinion.

Especially of late, for the most unfortunate and disgusting of reasons, Jim Bob's niece has been letting her feelings fly on Twitter when it comes to Josh Duggar.

She's called him an evil monster. And weak and pathetic. And a pedophile.

She's also tried to build up Anna Duggar's confidence so that the expecting mother of six can finally up and leave her dirty husband.

As it turns out, however, Amy has been holding back.

Like, literally and, most notably, legally.

She's been holding back.

But she may let it all out soon.

Amy - who was featured regularly on 19 Kids & Counting and made numerous appearances on Counting On, despite not being very close to her family -- signed a non-disclosure agreement back in the day.

This, in and of itself, is not unusual.

We'd have to assume that most reality star sign a similar type of document.

Her NDA may perhaps have been especially strict and iron-clad, considering Jim Bob Duggar likely has many skeletons he wants to keep in his closet .... but we don't know for certain.

We haven't seen a copy of it.

Here's the thing, though:

TLC confirmed this week that it has canceled Counting On.

Two months after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, the network said on Tuesday:

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

What might this mean for Amy?

That's what she wants to know!

After news of the show's cancellation went viral, Amy asked fans whether her NDA is still valid.

She even tagged Jill Duggar and Jill's lawyer husband, Derick Dillard, asking:

"Question for anyone out there who is a lawyer, aka Derick.

"Once a show is canceled does that mean if anyone has signed an NDA - is that canceled since there's no show to protect?"

We aren't attorneys here at The Hollywood Gossip. We'd have to assume that the answer is no, because the NDA is protecting various family members, not the show itself.

But we hope we're wrong and we're glad Amy is asking -- because it sounds like she has serious tea to spill!

"Hmm. Just a question. I have a feeling that things are going to get very interesting," added Amy, raising basically every eyebrow on the Internet.

Dillard, of course, has railed for several months about how Jim Bob stole millions from his kids, taking the salary they earned on these shows for himself.

Might Amy have similar stories to tell if/when she's legally permitted to do so?

After TLC axed Counting On, Amy said she was fully in favor decision, adding:

"Thank you for the ride. I’ll treasure the memories, always.

"Also, I stand with the network in this decision!"

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo also expressed their satisfaction with the cancelation.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," remarked the husband and wife.

"It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible."