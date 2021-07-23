Abbie Burnett: Did She Just Reveal That She's Pregnant With Baby #2?

It can be tough to keep up with all the Duggar pregnancy news.

Even as the family is beset by scandal and reportedly on the brink of total financial ruin, the Duggars continue to make babies at a breakneck pace.

Just this week, Jessa Duggar welcomed her fourth child, a girl named Fern.

And now, some fans are rejoicing once again, as they believe there might be another Duggar baby on the way.

When Abbie Burnett welcomed her first child back in January of 2020, it seemed that she and husband John David would be the sole Duggar couple to raise an only child.

They had gotten a later start than most of John David's married siblings, and they seemed content to focus all of their attention on daughter Grace.

Now, however, fans are convinced that Grace's parents have decided to give her a younger sibling.

The photo above was posted on Abbie and John David's joint Instagram account earlier this week.

As you can see, it shows the couple posing with their daughter.

Of course the detail that's generated the most attention -- and controversy -- is the "12 weeks out" sign that Abbie is holding.

Not surprisingly, fans have jumped to the conclusion that the sign means Abbie is pregnant.

Among those theorists, the wording of the sign has created a great deal of confusion.

Is she 12 weeks pregnant? Is she 12 weeks away from giving birth?

Commenters in the Duggar-obsessed corners of the internet have been duking it out over Abbie's intentions.

“What does that mean is she pregnant again?” oner person asked.

“I think she is 28 wks preg. This would explain why the sign reads, '12 weeks out,'” another speculated.

"The sign is confusing. Twelve weeks to what? I’m guessing a pregnancy announcement maybe,” a third chimed in.

The confusion is mainly a result of the fact that the photo was taken from John and Abbie's Instagram and reposted in other places.

Had these same fans seen the pic in its original context, they probably would have felt much less baffled.

“We’re only 12 weeks from Family Camp, folks! Let the countdown begin!!” John David and Abbie captioned the post.

Yes, it seems that something called ALERT Family Camp is just three short months away, and that's what John and Abbie are so excited.

You might be asking yourself, "What sort of camp begins in October?"

And as far as we can tell, the answer is not the fun kind!

“Bringing families together for an awesome week of fellowship, fun, and powerful Christ-centered messages!” reads the description on Family Camp's website.

In other words, this organization probably needs to wait for an actual fun summer camp to vacate the premises so they can step in and start spreading powerful Christ-centered messages

The good news is, if this camp doesn't get going until late October, it might mean that John David and Abbie will be out of town for the start of Josh Duggar's trial.

As you've likely heard by now Josh was arrested back in April on child pornography charges, and his lawyers recently had his trial pushed back from July to November.

No wonder John David and Abbie are excited to have a reason to skip town!

Speaking of which, it seems like the Duggars are eager for any topic or distraction these days.

Somebody had a baby? Somebody's going out of town months from now? Someone stubbed their toe?

All of those are much more fun than discussing the topic that is on everyone's minds.

Because with Josh's trial looming, how can anyone think of any of the Duggars without thinking of the disgusting charges against him?

We have all read the nightmarish details from courtroom testimony at a pretrial hearing.

That's not the kind of thing that you forget, or can just separate from the rest of Josh's family.

It's not like Jim Bob and Michelle are innocent, or that Josh just woke up one day with malicious intent.

The family, the IBLP cult ... they were a perfect stalking ground for a predator who wanted to target young girls.

That's what Josh did as a teenager. His crimes were covered up, and look where that has led him.

So yes, we hope that Abbie and John David have as good of a time as one can possibly have this October.

Because that will be a short time before Josh's trial begins.

We can only guess at the horrors that will unfold at trial, and what that will do to the already grim Duggar image.