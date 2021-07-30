90 Day Fiance The Other Way Spoilers: Are Ellie and Victor Still Together?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will premiere very soon, and exciting prospect for many viewers.

Returning couples -- some polarizing, others fan-favorites -- are already causing a stir among fans.

Viewers are also understandably curious about the new cast members and invested in their futures.

So what can we expect to see from Ellie and Victor?

The premise of 45-year-old Ellie and 38-year-old Victor's love is simple.

Ellie met Victor and fell for him while on a trip to South America, beginning a long-distance relationship for two years.

Victor lives on Providencia, a small Columbian island. Ellie runs a successful restaurant business in Seattle.

According to the narrative in the couple's introductory bio, Ellie is willing to leave behind her life to live on an island hamlet.

The couple have issues with trust, with cheating, and some vague "financial" concerns.

The season teases that much of that is swept aside when the Category 5 hurricane, Iota, hammers Providencia.

Ellie's communication with Victor is cut off the night before the storm strikes.

Days of silence go by before Ellie is able to visit him.

Anything can go wrong in a storm, so her fears under the circumstances are obvious and understandable.

So first, we have the obvious question: did Victor die during the devastation of Hurricane Iota?

If so, his death has been covered up masterfully ... because he's been seen alive and well since then.

In fact, we know a reasonable amount about these two.

The storm hit in November. The next day, Starcasm uncovered, Ellie created a GoFundMe to help the thousands of storm victims.

"For two excruciatingly long days I did not know if they were dead or alive," she wrote in the fundraising post.

Ellie continued: "Today we learned that while almost all of the infrastructure is destroyed, everyone survived!!"

As for Victor, he is a musician (from a music-oriented family) as well as a bartender.

(Yes, people are already cracking jokes about them doing this show to promote his music career, Usman Umar style)

Additionally, based upon 2019 photos, their relationship timeline seems to match what we've been told, which is refreshing.

Ellie, meanwhile, seems extremely likeable due to her online presence.

(We hope that we don't have to explain how not every star of this franchise is people-friendly)

She seems bright, positive, and owning a hip Seattle pizza place doesn't hurt, either.

So, as for spoilers: Ellie is back in the United States, judging by social media.

She hasn't spoiled this on her personal account, but shared a selfie on her restaurant's Instagram account just a few weeks ago.

Ellie has a business to run, so of course she's going to do her job. But that doesn't necessarily mean that they broke up.

Victor -- or a lookalike who has a similar necklace to him -- was spotted in a photo snapped in Seattle within days of Ellie's post.

This may mean that Victor end Ellie were simply in town, or that Ellie has returned and Victor was visiting her.

It could also means that the two are moving to the United States together. We've seen The Other Way turn into a K-1 journey before.

One final tidbit, and we almost hate to speculate, is that a young girl has shown up in some of Victor's social media, albeit always vaguely.

Does he have a daughter? Presumably, Ellie would know the answer to that question, but we do not.

We're already catching that "invested" feeling in this couple. Age-appropriate? Genuine hardship? Hope of staying together? We're sold.