2021 Emmy Nominations: Who Got Snubbed?!?
It's the most wonderful time of the year for television fans.
Or at least the most pretigious.
On Tuesday morning, This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones jumped on stage to announce the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations.
The ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and air on Sunday, September 19 on CBS.
"I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year," Cedric said this week in a statement.
Nice sentiment and all, but let's get to what matters, shall we?
Scroll down for a look at all the nominees in all the major categories.
Who got snubbed the hardest?
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
black-ish
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
Cobra Kai
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Emily in Paris
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Limited Series
The Queen's Gambit
Mare of Easttown
WandaVision
I May Destroy You
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
William H. Macy, Shameless
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Conan
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Alec Baldwin, SNL
Dave Chappelle, SNL
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
Daniel Levy, SNL
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, SNL
Kristen Wiig, SNL