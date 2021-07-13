2021 Emmy Nominations: Who Got Snubbed?!?

It's the most wonderful time of the year for television fans.

Or at least the most pretigious.

On Tuesday morning, This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones jumped on stage to announce the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations.

The ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and air on Sunday, September 19 on CBS.

"I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year," Cedric said this week in a statement.

Nice sentiment and all, but let's get to what matters, shall we?

Scroll down for a look at all the nominees in all the major categories.

Who got snubbed the hardest?

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

black-ish

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

Cobra Kai

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Emily in Paris

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Limited Series

The Queen's Gambit

Mare of Easttown

WandaVision

I May Destroy You

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

William H. Macy, Shameless

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Conan

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL