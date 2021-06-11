Whitney Bates Provides Critical Update: Is Her Newborn Off Life Support?

Whitney Bates and her husband Zach welcomed their fourth child this week

On Monday, June 7, the Bringing Up Bates star confirmed this blessed news, with a rep stating that the baby boy is named Jadon Carl Bates and that he came into the world weighting seven pounds and six ounces.

"Bradley [the couple's first son] is named after Zach's dad, Gilvin, and Zach and Whitney always knew that if they had another little boy they wanted to name it after Whitney's dad, Jimmy Carl, who goes 'JC' or 'J,'" said this rep to People Magazine.

"They chose Jadon Carl, giving him the same middle name and initials as his Papaw."

Two days after her son's birth, however, Bates explaine that there some health complications.

Some very serious ones.

"Shortly after birth, his O2 levels dropped and he was transferred to NICU at East TN Children's Hospital.

"As of right now, he is stable and responding to treatment," wrote the mom on Instagram. "They will continue treatment, running tests, and monitoring until he is strong enough to come home."

At one point, Jadon was reportedly on life support.

His prognosis looked grim.

Hopefully, however, the worst is now behind the newborn and his parents.

Continued Bates late Wednesday:

"We are so grateful to God for taking care of our little boy and thankful for the doctors and nurses working hard to get baby J healthy and ready to meet his big brother and sisters.

"Life doesn't always go as planned, but we're thankful we can trust in the Lord with confidence that His plan is always perfect."

Whitney and Zachh are also parents to a 19-month old named Khloé Eileen, an almost five-year old named Kaci Lynn and a six-year old named Bradley Gilvin.

"After months of waiting on our special boy, finally meeting Jadon face to face was all we dreamed it would be and more," Whitney wrote this week, adding:

"There's no way to describe the feeling and emotions we felt when we first held him in our arms.

"He is perfect in every way."

Whitney, who was actually diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant with her latest child, concluded on Instagram:

Times like these really show us how big our God is and how fragile and small we really are.

They also make us very grateful for the people God places in our life that encourage us during those difficult times.

As you continue praying for Jadon, we do ask that you also remember all of the other families here at Children’s Hospital that are facing tragedies and difficult times in their lives as well.

We love you all and grateful for each one of you.