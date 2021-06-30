Wendy Williams: On the Verge of a Relapse?!?

Here's the thing about Wendy Williams:

It's very easy to make fun of her.

It's very easy to think she doesn't belong on television.

It's very easy to think she makes a living by simply saying outrageous things about other celebrities, often without any kind of evidence, and often in a wildly inappropriate manner.

We mean, she once hurled shade at Britney Spears' teenage son.

HOWEVER...

... it's also easy to feel sorry for Wendy Williams.

This is someone who has battled substance abuse issues and who reportedly attempted suicide last June.

Now, over a year since she filed from divorce from Kevin Hunter after her husband got his mistress pregnant, insiders are saying that Williams is once again in serious trouble.

Why?

Because Hunter was just spotted out and about with this same mistress, Sharina Hudson and their daughter.

According to the National Enquirer, the apparent reconciliation of Hunter and Hudson has left Williams "reeling."

Says the anonymous source, who may or may not exist:

"When these new pictures came out of Kevin and his daughter, it pushed Wendy dangerously close to the edge. She’s been a sobbing mess ever since."

Loved ones are reportedly concerned.

Might Wendy topple off the wagon?

"Her friends are worried she’s relapsed because she’s been displaying some erratic behavior," this often-unreliable publication writes.

"She’s calling friends in the middle of the night again and talking nonstop without making much sense."

The magazine drives even claims that the talk show host broke things off with occasional lover Mike Esterman because she just a scalding hot mess these days.

“She blames Kevin for that!” the source concludes.

To be clear, Williams continues to film her talk show on a daily basis.

She made headlines just a couple days ago for saying that Britney Spears' parents should flat-out die.

So it's very possible that this National Enquirer story is complete and total BS, especially because Williams kinds of acts eratically all the time.

It's her thing, you know?

Heck, just this past fall, viewers grew concerns about Williams due to the way she was acting while filming episodes from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the following response from Wendy:

"I always say I love you for watching, because I really, really do.

"I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you.

"I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it's still work and effort put in for the hour that I'm out here with you, you know?"

She concluded at the time:

"I guess every day is not perfect, but I'm not a perfectionist. I'm not perfect.

"But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us. I love entertaining you, you know?

"And it's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."