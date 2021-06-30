Tristan Thompson Begs for Khloe Kardashian's Attention, Gets Ignored

Ever see somebody so desperate and lovesick that they make a total spectacle out of themselves in public?

Weeks after Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson, the serial cheater is down bad.

Tristan is publicly begging for Khloe's attention and showering her with over-the-top praises.

Khloe doesn't seem to be responding. This may be proof that she's finally cut him out of her life.

Khloe Kardashian turned 37 on Sunday, June 27.

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to make a very public, very desperate post.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he gushed in the caption.

"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy, and best friend," Tristan raved.

"But also being the kindest, caring, and most loving human being I’ve ever met," he gushed.

That's a little much already.

Tristan went above and beyond, writing: "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you."

"Thank you for always being there for me," he not-so-subtly wrote.

"And," Tristan added with even greater transparency, "putting our family first."

"I love you so much," Tristan claimed.

He then wished her well, concluding: "Have an amazing day."

That was a deeply awkward caption ... one made more (hilariously) painful by context.

See, if Khloe has responded, it doesn't appear to have been in public.

For months, Khloe and Tristan have gushed (and frankly gotten a little horny on main) on Instagram.

One would thirst-comment about the other, and then receive a similar reply. It was too much.

Going from that to an eerie silence where you can hear crickets chirp ... well, that's just awkward.

And it's the kind of snub from Khloe to Tristan that fans were sure to notice.

No one is blaming Khloe, however. Tristan is hot and he's True's father, but he doesn't deserve Khloe's heart.

Fans have known that for more than three years -- ever since the world found out that he was a cheater.

He cheated on Khloe with multiple women then. Then he cheated again. Then he cheated again.

And those, of course, are just the instances of infidelity that the world at large knows about. How many more were there?

But Khloe, for her own deeply complicated reasons, chose to get back with Tristan again and again.

Part of it may have been because, as if suffering under a fearful curse, she still loved him.

Part of it may have been out of a sense of obligation to "try" for True. Misguided, but very sweet.

An inside source close to the Kardashian family opened up to E! News.

"Khloe is extremely disappointed in how things have played out with Tristan," the insider confirmed.

"She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship," the source noted.

"And," the insider continued, Khloe "was hopeful for the future."

"To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking," the source remarked.

Heartbreaking, but obviously not surprising to fans.

"She always had trust issues and wasn't sure," the insider continued.

"But," the source tried to explain, "she wanted to be positive and see the good in him."

"She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit," the insider stated, "and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does."