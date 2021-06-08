Travis Barker and Kids Will Join Kourtney Kardashian on New Hulu Reality Series

Last year on social media and this year on their final season, the Kardashians have made a big to-do about KUWTK ending.

Of course, then the news broke that Kris had momagered up a lucrative reality TV deal with Hulu.

The Kardashians aren't leaving television. But that doesn't mean that things aren't changing.

It turns out that their new gig is going to include some fresh faces -- including Travis Barker's kids.

According to multiple reports, Travis and his children will join Kourtney and her famous family on their upcoming series.

There are still a lot of details that we don't know, of course.

But the new Kardashian series will air on Hulu ... and this casting makes a world of sense.

Obviously, Travis and Kourtney have a steamy relationship that is making headlines left and right.

From a Kris perspective, it would be unthinkable to not monetize her eldest daughter's exciting new love life.

And that might make sense from Kourtney's perspective, too.

After all, Kourtney stepped back from KUWTK not so long ago.

Her reason was that it just wasn't fun anymore and she wanted to set some boundaries with her sisters and the cameras.

Honestly, she made some points. Things got grim.

Fighting with Kim isn't fun.

But showing the world what a horny MILF you are for your famous musician boyfriend?

That could breathe new life into Kourtney's passion for filming.

Relatedly, Travis Barker isn't just "Kourtney's boyfriend."

(If you have a friend who likes bands and/or the sound of men singing, you should call him that to see their reaction)

He is the drummer for the band, Blink-182.

Even those of us who couldn't identify by sound or name a single Blink-182 song have heard of the band.

Travis is fully famous in his own right as a musician.

For that matter, his kids are already famous.

Travis has a daughter, Alabama, and a son, Landon.

Alabama is 15 years old. Landon is 17.

He shares both children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

There is so much potential here, from reinvigorating Kardashian fans to drawing in some of Travis' fans.

Also, the advantages to having his kids appear on the program are obvious.

With Kylie becoming pregnant as a teenager and entering motherhood, there hasn't been an authentic "youth" draw to the show in years.

It is also just a natural fit for Travis to be featured on the show.

He has been spending a lot of time with Kourtney and her children.

He has also been a family friend of the Kardashians for many, many years.

However, Travis also brings some dramatic potential to the table.

Travis has a beyond-strained relationship with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The mother of his children has repeatedly lashed out at the Kardashians since his romance with Kourtney went public.

According to Shanna, Travis had an alleged sexual affair with Kim many years ago.

Kim has denied ever hooking up with Travis, by the way.

Now he's dating Kourtney, and Shanna has accused the Kardashian family of destroying her marriage.

Meanwhile, Shanna's own children have been publicly distancing themselves from her.

“My mom has never completely been in my life," Alabama recently shared.

"Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" she asked her followers.

"Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t?" Alabama revealed.

She announced: "I’m done keeping it a secret."

Landon also acknowledged that their mom isn't "in our lives like" Travis is. Can't blame that on the Kardashians.