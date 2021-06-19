Tori Roloff: I'm Still Hoping for a Third Kid!

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are not that far removed from absolute heartbreak.

But they still maintain hope.

The Little People, Big World stars -- who are parents to a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah -- suffered a miscarriage in March, going public with the tragedy on Instagram at the time.

How does Tori feel about the horrible development about three months later?

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” the 30-year old told Us Weekly on Thursday about her and her husband's plans and dreams, adding:

“And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

And if they can't conceive again?

Or simply choose not to try?

Tori said that adoption is also “definitely” on the table for the couple, who live in Oregon and may one day run their family's farm.

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them," Zach said in this same interview.

He added the following, echoing our sentiments entirely:

"I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

When long-time TLC personalities suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this year, four-year old Jackson toddler knew he was on the verge of being a big brother again.

“We stopped talking about it, and he hasn’t asked about it since,” Zach now says. “He went to go stay with grandpa. He got a lot of farm time.”

Tori, who has never been anything but completely candid with fans, wrote back in March:

“We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn’t wait to share.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

We can only imagine.

Sadly, millions of women every year do not have to imagine.

They've gone through this very same, awful thing.

Tori called her husband her “unwavering rock” in her revealing post, writing:

“He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”

The miscarriage was “definitely the hardest thing” the mother of two has ever gone through, she told this magazine:

“It was pretty traumatic. But I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love on every single day. That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9/8c.

We wish Tori and Zach nothing but the best.