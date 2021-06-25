Tori Bates Gives Birth, Praises God for "Perfect" Baby

She. Has. ARRIVED.

Tori Bates and Bobby Smith confirmed on Friday to Us Weekly that they welcomed their third child a day earlier, gushing to this tabloid as follows:

“Charlotte Raine is here in our arms, and we are praising God for giving us a perfect, healthy baby girl.

"She was born at 5:35 a.m. measuring 5 lbs 11 oz and 19 inches long.”

It sounds like the couple had to suffer through a pretty major scarce ahead of the newborn's arrival, too.

“In what seemed like a critical situation, the whole team of nurses and our incredible doctor worked together with us to deliver Charlotte safely and quickly," continued Tori and Bobby.

"As is fairly common, the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck, but in this case, it was so tight that her oxygen levels were being affected. We are truly grateful that God showed His mercy and protected baby Charlotte.

"We are reminded of how fragile and priceless life really is, and we never want to take it for granted.”

The Bringing Up Bates star gave birth to son Kolton just 10 months ago.

The husband and wife also share 2½-year-old son Robert Ellis IV (aka Kade), whom they welcomed in November 2018.

Said the couple in January, revealing their impending child's gender and name:

"Our baby girl will be here in June 2021!

"It has been such a joy watching Kade and Kolter's sweet little friendship grow, and we are just over the moon to think about how perfectly Charlotte Raine will fit in with them."

They concluded at the time:

"God has given us such incredible opportunity and blessing to bring up these little ones in a way that honors Him, and the potential that they will have to be a light to the world around them is so exciting."

Bates and Smith got married in December 2017.

As you can see, they wasted no time at all in starting their immediate family afterward.

"Our life and our family will yet again never be the same," added these loving parents to Us Weekly.

"We could not be more excited to continue raising these kids to honor the Lord, enjoy every moment He gives us and be prepared for the adventures that life brings along the way!”"

Earlier this month, Josie Bates also welcomed a baby into the world.

Wrote the mother of two very shortly afterward:

"Hazel Sloane Balka was born June 14th, and we couldn’t be more overwhelmed with gratitude!

"She’s perfectly adorable!

"And all 6 lbs and 3 oz of her tiny little frame is loved immensely by her family! We can’t wait to spend more time together."