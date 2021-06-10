Tom Girardi BLASTS Conservatorship in Court: Dissolve It! FREE TOM!

In late 2020, the world was stunned by Erika Jayne's divorce filing.

She and Tom Girardi had seemed like they would be married forever.

Since then, her embattled ex has lost his law license and been placed under a conservatorship.

In court this week, Tom spoke out for the first time about his new situation.

On Wednesday, June 9, the 82-year-old former attorney attended a virtual court hearing.

Via remote video chat, Tom addressed the situation in court.

"Obviously," Tom announced, "I disagree with the conservatorship altogether."

Tom's brother, Robert Girardi, has been placed in control of managing his person, his estate, and his finances.

Tom shared that he plans to bring the conservatorship to an end.

This is a notoriously difficult task to accomplish.

“I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved," Tom suggested.

"And then we’ll address it, address the court,” he laid out.

Tom continued: “Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

Despite Tom's objections, the judge ruled in favor of the conservatorship.

Robert has been placed in charge of Tom's health, healthcare, day-to-day dealings.

The larger responsibilities of managing Tom's estate and finances can be equally complicated and involved.

Tom was placed under this temporary conservatorship in February.

That was when his brother first took charge of his daily activities and personal care.

If Tom is looking for someone to blame for this situation, he may look no further than one of his own attorneys.

In December of 2020, one of Tom's attorneys reported to the court that Tom was hospitalized with a "serious illness."

At the time, questions were raised about Tom's mental capacity and legal competency.

In March, court documents revealed that Tom was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's and with dementia.

In November of 2020, the world learned that Erika had filed to divorce Tom.

After 20 years of marriage, this was a stunning development.

Time and time again, Erika had been seen defending and praising her marriage to fellow Housewives.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika announced in a statement at the time.

“This is not a step taken lightly or easily," she acknowledged.

"I have great love and respect for Tom," Erika affirmed, "and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect," Erika stated.

"And with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve," she added.

Erika then asked: "I request others give us that privacy as well.”

However, that was not the end of things.

The following month, Tom and Erika were sued with allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

The two were accused of swindling $2 million in settlement money intended for widows and orphans.

Additionally, the firm suing the couple alleged that the divorce was "simply a sham."

Erika was accused of leaving Tom in an "attempt to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money."

Allegedly, the move was to shield money "from those that seek to collec ton debts owed by Tom and his law firm."

Tom was sued again later in that same month.

The allegation was that his company had breached a written agreement and conversation with Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Services.

The banking behemoth demanded $882,715 be paid immediately to settle an outstanding bill.