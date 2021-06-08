Thomas Markle: Meghan's Dad FINALLY Reacts to News of Lilibet's Birth!

As you've no doubt heard by now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a new addition to their growing family this week.

Meghan gave birth to a bouncing baby girl who the couple named Lilibet in honor of a pet name that Prince Philip gave to Queen Elizabeth.

The Sussexes and their fans are overjoyed by the new arrival, of course.

But sadly, it seems that some people are still too blinded by pettiness to appreciate the small miracle that just took place.

If you're a fan of Meghan's, then you're probably aware that her family is the absolute worst.

Specifically, we're talking about Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and her wicked half-sister, Samantha.

The supreme coolness of Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, more than makes up for the lameness of Tom and Sam, but still, it must be intensely painful for Meghan every time one of her two closest family members disparages her in the media.

Fans were anxious about Thomas' first public comment about the birth of his granddaughter, as the 76-year-old tends to delight in tearing Meghan down during her greatest moments of joy.

On Monday, he offered his statement to UK tabloid The Sun -- in exchange for a sizable paycheck, no doubt -- and thankfully, it was devoid of the snark and vitriol that's usually present in his comments.

“I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery,” Thomas told the Sun.

“I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

We can only hope that Thomas has grown tired of tormenting his daughter and has decided to turn over a new leaf.

It wasn't all that long ago that Thomas sold Meghan's private letters to a tabloid, a move that rightly attracted global condemnation.

Unfortunately, those who know him best say it's a move that's in keeping with the elder Markle's character.

And while they're pleasantly surprised that Thomas displayed a modicum of maturity in his latest remarks, they're still skeptical about the man who's been making Meghan's life hell since her early childhood.

“I knew her dad growing up as kids,” Meghan's former boyfriend, Joshua Silverstein recently told Us Weekly.

“I didn’t see him often … but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated and I understood that as most teenager-to-parent relationships are.”

Silverstein went on to say that Meghan's father was mostly absent from her life following his divorce from Doria.

“Being there when Meghan’s parents were divorced at that time … it’s hard raising your kids without the secondary parent,” he said.

“It’s all challenging. I don’t think there was anything specifically surprising to find out at that time because there were a lot of people that I knew [who] had challenging relationships with their parents. But I did know about it.”

As for the Duke and Duchess themselves, insiders say they can't be bothered with family drama, as they're too blissfully happy about their new baby girl.

“Harry and Meghan are obsessed with Lilibet,” says one source.

“They’re so in love with her. Meghan is tired but doing well!”

With an absentee dad who would happily sell her out for any price and a sister who seems to actively despise her, there was a time when Meghan's chances of finding happiness seemed quite slim, indeed.

Thankfully, both she and Harry have beaten the odds!