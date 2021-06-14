Thomas Markle: I May Never Meet My Grandkid Because My Daughter Sucks!

The joy of parenthood?

Thomas Markle has never heard of it.

Or perhaps he has.

He just doesn't want his own daughter to experience it.

A couple days after Meghan Markle announced she had given birth to her second child with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex's awful father broke his silence.

“I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery,” Thomas told the Sun simply, adding:

“I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

Pretty straightforward and almost kind from Thomas, right?

Yes.

But didn't take long for Meghan's dad to return to his typically bitter form.

“I’m not a tearful type … but I’m certainly hurt by a lot of it,” Markle said during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on Sunday, June 13, referring (AGAIN!) to his estrangement from Meghan.

“There’s a good chance I might never see my grandchildren."

As for how he learned that Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has even entered the world?

“No phone calls, I just heard it on the radio,” Thomas said. “I haven’t spoken to [Meghan] since two days before they got married.”

Markle did have at least one nice thing to say about his daughter and son-in-law at least.

"Lily is a perfect name," he said.

"And the other thing that makes me happy is now there's a lot more Markle blood in the royal family.

"All I can say is I hope I get to eventually, sometime see these grandchildren of mine because I'm a pretty good grandpa."

As any loyal celebrity gossip follower knows by now, Meghan and her father have been on rather ugly terms ever since the latter was caught staging paparazzi photos shortly before his kid was set to walk down the aisle in May of 2018.

Thomas then announced days before the ceremony that he would not be attending due to a heart attack.

He's spent pretty much every waking moment since bashing the heck out of Meghan to any outlet that will give him a platform.

“If I had done something terribly wrong, that’d be fine. But I haven’t,” Thomas said on Sunday.

“I just want an answer. … Meghan [ghosted] me and now Harry’s done it to his father, [Prince Charles]. That’s a cold thing to do. … None of this makes sense."

It makes perfect sense, in actuality.

But we doubt Thomas will ever see it that way.

Meghan and Harry previously welcomed son Archie in May of 2019.

At the time, Thomas was “devastated” that he wasn’t more involved, an insider told Us Weekly back then.

While their tension has yet to be resolved, Meghan’s estranged father is still maintaining at least a sliver of hope.

“I don’t think there’s any problems that can’t be worked out,” he told the Australian outlet.

“I’ve said I’m sorry about the initial problem … [but] I’ll never give up hope [for reconciliation].”

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan talked about her challenges acclimating to life as a member of the monarchy -- revealing that, at one point, she considered suicide.

The ex-actress also stunned TV views when she said an unnamed family member expressed "concerns" over the skin color of her future first child.

"The only person benefitting from this is Oprah Winfrey," Thomas said on 60 Minutes, taking issue with how the talk show goddess was allegedly exploiting the couple and its circumstances.

"That's just my opinion," he said. "It seems to me she's pushing it to get more and more out of it."

What about Harry and Oprah's Apple TV+ mental health docu-series, The Me You Can't See?

In which the prince detailed his wife's mental struggles and also criticized his royal upbringing in a one-on-one interview?

"I think she's patting herself on the back and making a lot of money on this," Thomas said of Winfrey.

"I think Harry's being put into a position where he's saying things he'll never be able to take back...I'm not attacking Oprah, but I really think Oprah's taking advantage of Harry."

Thomas concluded with a message for his daughter.

"If I am [to blame for the estrangement], tell me why and how I'll fix it. I'll try to fix it," he said on 60 Minutes.

"As always, I do love you and I wish we could sit down and talk about it.

"I'm not an ogre."

He added:

"July 18th, I'll be 77 years old. Most of the Markle men don't make it much past 80. So there's a good chance I might never seen my grandchildren. I'm not looking for pity.

"I'm just saying that's a reality."